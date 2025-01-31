"What has that got to do with this case?"— ASAP Relli and ASAP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, engage in tense exchange in court

Rapper ASAP Relli and ASAP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, recently engaged in a tense back-and-forth as the latter's shooting trial continues. On Thursday, January 30, 2025, Tacopina began his cross-examination of his client's accuser, Relli.

The case stems from a November 2021 confrontation between the two former friends that ended with Rocky allegedly pulling a gun and firing. Relli claimed that he was shot twice, with one bullet grazing his knuckles. However, Rocky's counsel alleges that the firearm was a starter pistol.

Tacopina, who previously represented President Donald Trump, frequently asked Relli whether his testimony was truthful, and the rapper kept saying he didn't understand the question. At one point, the attorney asked:

"In November 2021, you told people that you were a millionaire, is that correct?"

Relli responded:

"Yes, no, I don't know," before adding, "I don't know, it's been so long, I can tell people whatever I want. If I'm a millionaire, not a millionaire, like, what? I'm not a millionaire, but what has that got to do with this case?"

"You trying to make me look like I got some kind of animosity toward this dude"— ASAP Relli to Joe Tacopina during cross-examination

ASAP Rocky's shooting trial began on January 24, with ASAP Relli taking the stand on Tuesday, January 28. In his testimony, Relli explained that his relationship with Rocky had been fraying, but he was shocked that his friend pulled a gun on him.

Rocky is facing two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. He pleaded not guilty to both charges. On the fourth day of the trial (Thursday), the rapper's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, began his cross-examination, questioning Relli about his life outside the alleged shooting. However, his questions were repeatedly met with responses like "I don’t recall."

When the attorney showed Relli an old IG story post, the rapper remarked:

"Why are you showing my Instagram? I'm already getting death threats."

He alleged that many were threatening his daughter because of what was happening in the case. At one point, ASAP Relli told Tacopina:

"You trying to make me look like I got some kind of animosity toward this dude, I don’t," adding, "I never did. To this day, I don’t."

In clips from the hearing circulating online, the judge is seen explaining to Relli how to conduct himself in court, owing to his emotional display.

The two rappers were childhood friends and members of the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob. According to Relli, they saw each other every day until Mayers became famous. As the latter's career took off, other members of the Mob felt abandoned, leading to friction.

Relli alleged that on the day of the shooting, he felt like Rocky "wanted a fight or something, just to argue or something." He claimed they met (along with two ASAP crew members) near a parking garage across from the W Hotel in Hollywood.

The rapper claimed Mayers was shouting profanities at him even before they reached each other. At one point, the alleged confrontation led to a scuffle, and the Praise the Lord hitmaker pulled a gun on Relli (who dared him to shoot).

When Rocky walked away, the rapper testified that he followed and shouted after him, prompting the former to pull a gun and shoot (allegedly pointed down).

ASAP Rocky's counsel, however, claimed that he used a starter pistol and only fired to defuse the fight. Further, officers responding to the scene didn't find any physical evidence of a shooting. Two days after the crime, Relli came forward with shell casings, claiming they were retrieved from the scene.

During the cross-examination, Relli also admitted to deleting several text messages from his phone before going to the police. The texts show a more confrontational Relli. However, the rapper explained that despite his story changing over the past three years (owing to fading memory), it didn't change what happened, stating:

"A gun was pulled on me. It was pointed at me, and it was fired later."

Last week, he declined a plea deal where he would receive 180 days in county jail, with three years of probation, and a seven-year suspended prison sentence. If convicted, Rocky, who shares two children with girlfriend Rihanna (was present in court on Wednesday and Thursday with ASAP Rocky's mother and sister), faces up to 24 years in prison.

The court will resume cross-examination in its next session.

