What does Guapo mean? Shawn Mendes' comment on Bad Bunny's Calvin Klein photoshoot sends the internet into a tizzy

Shawn Mendes' cheeky comment under Bad Bunny's (a.k.a. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) recent photoshoot has sparked a frenzy online. On Monday, March 17, 2025, the Puerto Rican singer shared pictures from Calvin Klein's Iconic from Every Angle campaign on Instagram.

The campaign featured a shirtless Benito posing in underwear, showcasing his physique and tattoos. The post quickly went viral, amassing over 4.5 million likes and nearly 100,000 comments. Earlier today, Mendes added to the buzz by commenting "guapo" under the post. For unversed, Guapo is the Spanish word for handsome or good-looking.

Needless to say, fans were quick to react.

"Shawn calling Bad Bunny ‘guapo’… we need a collab ASAP!" one wrote.

"get in line actually," another joked.

"He’s so real for this," a fan reacted.

Meanwhile, some commented that this was Mendes flirting with Bad Bunny. However, these were quickly shot down.

"A girl can call another girl pretty or beautiful, but a guy cannot compliment another guy without people losing their minds. Make it make sense. We need men to support men, too. Dont make it weird," one commented.

"oh he wants his cookie badd" another added.

"normalise men commenting on other men’s a** pics," a user noted.

"I think it’s kind of silly" — Shawn Mendes on the rumors surrounding his s*xuality

While Shawn Mendes' comment on Bad Bunny's post was just a friendly compliment, the Senorita hitmaker has recently been vocal about exploring his s*xuality.

During his For Friends and Family tour concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre last October, Mendes reflected on how entering the industry at 15 prevented him from discovering parts of himself that any teenager his age could. He continued:

"Since I was really young there’s this thing about my s*xuality, and people have been talking about it so long. I think it’s kind of silly, because I think s*xuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes."

Mendes stated that he was still trying to figure out his life and s*xuality, like everyone else. He also spoke about the fears and societal pressures around the subject. The singer added:

"I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things… And that’s all I really want to say about that for now."

Mendes' comment came amid rumors involving him, ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello, and Sabrina Carpenter. As reported by Billboard in August 2024, fans speculated a love triangle between the trio.

Shawn Mendes and Cabello split in November 2021. Around February 2023, he was spotted spending time with Carpenter, sparking dating rumors. Just months later, at Coachella, he and Cabello seemingly rekindled their romance.

Carpenter's songs Coincidence, Sharpest Tool, and Taste from her album, Short n’ Sweet also seemingly hinted at a romantic interest in rekindling his romance with his ex-girlfriend. Since then, Shawn Mendes has drawn backlash from fans. It is worth noting that none of the three singers have officially confirmed the rumors.

Both Shawn Mendes and Bad Bunny have reasons to celebrate. The former's recent self-titled album peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 albums charts in November. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos debuted atop the chart in January.

Shawn and Debí Tirar Más Fotos are available to stream online.

