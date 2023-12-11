What did Hajur El-Haggan say? Muslim Arab American teacher files complaint after she was put on leave over Pro-Palestinian email signature

In a recent turn of events, a Black Muslim Arab American teacher, Hajur El-Haggan, has filed a discrimination complaint through the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) against Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in Maryland. El-Haggan claims she was put on immediate administrative leave for her email signature expressing support for Palestinian rights.

The contentious phrase in her email signature, "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," was described in the complaint as a call for "Palestinian freedom, dignity, and self-determination."

However, this slogan has faced accusations of being antisemitic by groups like the Anti-Defamation League, who argue that anti-Israel voices, including supporters of organizations such as Hamas, have used it.

The school district alleges that El-Haggan's email signature violated its policy for email best practices, which advises against incorporating political or non-political quotes in employee signatures.

However, the complaint argues that this policy was selectively enforced, pointing to other teachers at the same school who displayed political and social justice quotes in their email signatures.

Hajur El-Haggan mentioned in the complaint that she faced unequal treatment compared to her colleagues who engaged in similar conduct

CAIR held a news conference with El-Haggan to announce the filing of the complaint, asserting that she was treated differently based on her Muslim and Arab identity. El-Haggan, who offered to remove the controversial phrase from her signature, remains on administrative leave pending an investigation.

At the news conference, Hajur El-Haggan donned a keffiyeh, and spoke passionately about her advocacy for peace and freedom in Palestine, linking it to her identity as a Muslim and Arab. Supporters at the conference emphasized the need to defend free speech and protect teachers expressing their political views.

The discrimination complaint argues that Hajur El-Haggan faced unequal treatment compared to her non-Muslim, non-Arab colleagues who engaged in similar conduct. It alleges violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Maryland Fair Employment Practices Act.

Moreover, MCPS has yet to reach out to Hajur El-Haggan, leaving her in a state of uncertainty for over 18 days. The district characterized the situation as a "personnel matter," emphasizing the ongoing investigation.

CAIR attorney Rawda Fawaz said:

"We want our teachers be in a position where any policy that the county decides to enforce is enforced equally or they are given the opportunity to talk, to mediate."

It was also mentioned:

"Ms. El-Haggan was treated extremely differently from her fellow teachers for engaging in conduct that they also engaged in. This is a clear example of discrimination of desparate treatment and that’s at the core of our filing."

Hajur El-Haggan also said she is desperate to return to the classroom with her students. As an educator, she just wants to be with her students.