What did Haley Fisher do? Kentucky mother charged with manslaughter after 6-month-old daughter found dead

24-year-old Haley Fisher has been accused of neglecting her baby daughter, who was then found dead in the house. EMS further revealed that the temperature of the baby's room was "approximately 85 degrees", as reported by WDRB. Fisher's arraignment occurred on Wednesday, February 7. Her next court appearance is set for February 14.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of a child and drug abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

Authorities revealed that Fisher had told them that she hadn't taken the child for a medical checkup since her birth, even though she had been losing weight since Thanksgiving.

Kentucky mother Haley Fisher has been taken into custody after she allegedly neglected her child and abused substance

On Friday, February 2, authorities arrived at a house on Anna Court in Campbellsville at about 10.30 pm local time after receiving reports of an unresponsive baby. When cops arrived, they discovered a deceased 6-month-old baby, allegedly mothered by Haley Fisher.

She was reported to have been with a man, smoking meth at about 9.30 pm on the same day. All her children were home at that time. After about half an hour, Fisher discovered her 6-month-old baby girl to be unresponsive.

Authorities have charged Fisher with manslaughter, two counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to WDRB, Campbellsville Police Chief Shannon Wilson stated a relative called the cops. Wilson added,

"This is really hard, this case is, for everyone involved... This type of thing should not have happened."

Police further determined that the baby was neglected and malnourished as well. Police said,

"[The child] appeared dehydrated and pale, was clothed in two, one-piece jumpers, wrapped in a blanket with a cradle cap, a space heater on and the door closed."

Fisher allegedly admitted to using drugs when her children were in the house

During interrogation, Haley Fisher told cops that she couldn't take her daughter to the doctor because she didn't have a car. She added that her friends would often take her to purchase groceries for herself. According to Crime Online, the arrest report mentioned,

"Ms Fisher had ample resources to get her child medical attention but refused to do so."

WDRB reported that Haley Fisher's other children were sent to the nearby hospital for a checkup. The children were boys aged 1 and 3 years old. According to cops, on Sunday, the 1-year-old boy has been tested positive for methamphetamine. WHAS11 reported the suspect's statement given to the cops. Fisher said that she would consume drugs when the children were home and even when they were in the same room.

Police also recovered a key for a small safe from Fisher. Upon opening the safe, cops discovered several items like "numerous items of drug paraphernalia including pipes, grinders and scales." She has been detained in the Taylor County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond. The case is an ongoing investigation, and cops are trying to find all the details.

