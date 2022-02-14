What did Haoyu Wang do? University of Utah student kills 19-year-old in attempt to ‘relieve her from suffering’

Salt Lake City police reported the death of a University of Utah student after threats made by a man. The deceased body of the 19-year-old Chinese student was found at a Quality Inn at 616 South 200 West along with her partner, who is also the prime suspect in the case. Haoyu Wang, a 26-year-old university student, was arrested for his involvement in the crime.

The victim's name has been kept private while police try to reach out to her family. They are treating the case as a domestic violence-related homicide.

The University of Utah sent condolences to victims' families

According to Haoyu Wang's statement given to the police, the couple had a plan of double suicide. Wang claims that he only wanted to “relieve her from suffering,” by injecting her with a drug they found on the "dark web."

He explained that the victim became unresponsive after being injected with the drug and apparently passed away after a second dose. He then administered the remaining drugs to himself. The two then remained in the room until police found them by tracking the victim's cellphone location.

According to police records, Wang had previously been charged with domestic violence accusations. He allegedly assaulted someone on January 12, 2022, very close to the Quality Inn, and was scheduled to appear in court on February 16.

The representatives of the university, Keith Squires and Lori McDonald, sent their condolences through a community letter to the students. The letter read:

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform our campus about the death of a 19-year-old University of Utah international undergraduate student. At this time, the name of the victim is being withheld until her family can be notified. Our campus mourns her loss and grieves with her family and friends."

The letter included contact numbers and email IDs for counseling and support services as well as public safety centers. It continued saying:

"We know this news is difficult to process and will affect members of our campus community—especially those who are survivors or close to survivors of domestic violence. The death of any young person embarking on adult life is devastating. And, unfortunately, domestic violence is more prevalent than many of us are aware, even among college students. On behalf of the university, we extend our heartfelt grief and sympathy to the family, friends and classmates of the victim during this incredibly difficult time."

The University of Utah has seen at least eight students and staff members die through killings in the past six years. Four of those crimes were against women and linked to domestic violence.

