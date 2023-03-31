What happened to 26 Ceejay? Footage goes viral as Kodak Black rapper passes away

While the hip-hop industry has lost several rappers since the beginning of the year, another talented artist and a former crew member of Kodak Black, 26 Ceejay, recently passed away. He was shot in his hometown on March 30. The unknown assailant(s) who shot 26 Ceejay also burned down the vehicle he was in with gasoline.

The body of 26 Ceejay, which was burned completely, was reportedly found in the backseat. However, it remains unknown if the fire or the bullet was the reason behind his death.

Raw Nigeria reported that the incident happened around 6:10 am. Witnesses heard gunshots and there was an explosion 30 minutes later. Videos of 26 Ceejay's burning car have also gone viral on social media.

2023 has already witnessed the deaths of a few rappers before 26 Ceejay

David Jolicoeur and Gangsta Boo were two of the rappers who died at the beginning of this year (Images via Matthew Eisman and Chris McKay/Getty Images)

The hip-hop industry witnessed the loss of some well-known artists since the beginning of this year. The list includes the names of rappers like David Jolicoeur, Gangsta Boo, and AKA.

The first was Gangsta Boo, who passed away on January 1, 2023, at the age of 43. She reportedly died from a drug overdose and a cardiac arrest. According to her brother, she had an overdose during a performance the previous night and had to be hospitalized. But the situation in which she died hinted towards the presence of narcotics and fentanyl-laced products leading to her death.

Gangsta Boo was a member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia. She also pursued a solo career and released three albums: Enquiring Minds, Both Worlds *69, and Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera.

Well-known rapper David Jolicoeur had congestive heart disease for a year. He passed away on February 12, 2023, although the reason for his passing was not made public. David revealed before he passed away that his performance had been adversely affected by his heart failure.

He was a member of the hip-hop group De La Soul, and the group released eight albums, with their latest album, And the Anonymous Nobody…, coming out in 2016. They were popular for their singles like Say No Go, Eye Know, Respect, Forever, Get Away, and more.

AKA is third on this list of popular rappers who died this year. He was shot dead outside a restaurant by two assailants on February 10, 2023. He was 35. He released four albums in his successful career in the music industry, with the latest album, Mass Country, released on February 24, 2023.

