What happened to Adam Thompson? Ex-Homes Under The Hammer star dies by suicide after losing his wife Lucy to cancer

Adam Thompson, a former police officer who ran the Reality Estate Agency in Norfolk, East Anglia, died of an overdose, as was revealed in his inquest at the Norfolk Coroner’s Court. The 39-year-old father of three also appeared on Homes Under the Hammer in 2017.

The Sun reported that Thompson’s death came on October 10 last year, four months after his wife, Lucy Thompson passed away. Lucy, 44, had been battling breast cancer for five years until her death in 2023, with Adam being her primary caregiver throughout the journey.

The Thompson family’s tribute to Adam’s death, which was read out in the court, shared how “Adam and Lucy were totally devoted to each other.” The tribute also revealed how Adam was “devastated” after losing his wife, and “did not know how to go on without her.”

The cause of Adam Thompson’s death was revealed to be cocaine and opioid toxicity

Adam with Lucy (L), Adam with his three children (R) (Image via Facebook/@Adam Thompson)

According to The Sun, Lucy founded the Reality Estate Agency in 2006. Adam Thompson, who was a former police officer, met Lucy in 2012, and the couple started dating soon after.

In 2016, Adam became a fellow director at the agency. The news outlet also reported that Lucy battled breast cancer before her marriage, and had only decided to get married in 2019 after doctors gave her an all-clear.

Adam and Lucy were married in the Norfolk Cathedral and settled down in Sterlet Grove, Mulbarton. Soon after their wedding, in June 2020, Lucy and Adam were informed of her cancer returning, with multiple tumors in her liver.

After the diagnosis, Lucy participated in a series of fund-raising events for the Big C Cancer campaigns, including a sponsored skydive, a 25km walk, and a 400-mile cycle ride. The couple managed to raise £14,000. They also had three children that they raised together.

Yahoo! News reported that around the time of Lucy’s death, Adam also had to deal with the unexpected loss of a family member as well as his pet dog, because of which his life had “hit an all-time low.”

On October 10, 2023, Adam's parents were informed that he hadn't turned up at work. When his father went to check up on him at his home in Sterlet Grove, he found Adam's body there, The Sun reported. An inquest conducted after his death revealed that the medical cause was cocaine and opioid toxicity.

A statement read at the inquest shared:

“Lucy wanted to spend her last days at home and the doctor gave her painkiller medication, which remained at the house after she passed away. Adam had access to all of this medication and four months after she passed away, he used all of Lucy’s medication to take his own life feeling he had no other option.”

According to Yahoo! News, Yvonne Blake, the Norfolk Area Coroner, recorded a verdict of suicide.