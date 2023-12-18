What happened to Alexander Tadlock? Tributes pour in as Dr Brooke Goldner's 10-year-old son passes away 

The Texas community is mourning the death of 11-year-old Alexander Tadlock, who reportedly died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident. While the circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown, a memorial page on Ehovita said that he died in an accident on December 10, 2023, days before his 11th birthday.

The tragic loss of Alexander, the son of prominent doctor Dr. Brooke Goldner Tadlock, was mourned by many in the Texas community who flooded the memorial page with outpouring of love and support.

Alexander Tadlock was the son of Dr Brooke Goldner Tadlock and Thomas Tadlock

The Texas community is rallying around Alexander Tadlock’s devastated parents, Dr Brooke Goldner Tadlock and Thoms Tadlock, in the wake of their son’s fatal accident.

Alexander was the youngest son of Dr Brooke Goldner Tadlock, a psychiatrist in Spring, Texas and creator of the Nourishing Nutrition Protocol for Lupus disease reversal through a vegan diet.

Brooke Goldner, who was reportedly diagnosed with lupus, was featured in the Journal of Disease Reversal for reversing her disease, with her hyper-nourishing nutrition protocol.

She also wrote a bestseller, Goodbye Lupus: How a Medical Doctor Healed Herself Naturally With Supermarket Foods.

In an interview with Houston Chronicle, Dr Brooke Goldner attributed her success to meeting her husband, Thomas Tadlock, a personal trainer and Host/Producer at Vegan Body Revolution. He took to Facebook and penned an emotional tribute to his youngest son, Alexander, after he died in an accident last week. He wrote:

“I love you, my sweet Alex.”

An obit for Alexander Tadlock on Ehovita urged people to share their thoughts on the memorial page.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Alexander Lee Tadlock (Spring, Texas), who passed away on December 12, 2023, at the age of 10, leaving to mourn family and friends. Family and friends are welcome to leave their condolences on this memorial page and share them with the family.”

Reacting to the statement, several people swarmed the page with an outpouring of love and support to the grieving parents. Nohelia Alcas wrote:

“I'm at a loss for words to express the depth of sorrow I feel for you both during this incredibly difficult time. The passing of your precious son is an unimaginable tragedy, and my heart aches with yours.”

Michele Fasnacht extended her condolences to Alexander's mother Brooke, her husband, Thomas and the couple’s only surviving son, Soloman.

“Brooke, I am devastated hearing this tragic news. I am so sorry for the grief and pain you and your family are experiencing. Sending much love to you, Thomas and Solomon during this terrible time.”

In a touching tribute, Jennifer, while condoling the death of the couple’s beloved son, shared that their work helped her family navigate through a tough spot in their lives.

“You don't know me but you helped me take care of my dad when he suffered from aggressive esophageal cancer. Following your diet gave him more time with me. Thank you. Your family has been such a beautiful inspiration. I will have you all in my prayers!!!”

Several others echoed the statement.

Tributes for Alexander Tadlock (Image via Family First cremation services)

Tributes for Alexander Tadlock (Image via Family First cremation services)

Tributes for Alexander Tadlock (Image via Family First cremation services)

As the community rallied around Alexander Tadlock’s family, the salient details surrounding his accident remain unknown.