What happened to Andrew Lee? Twin Cities News Talk host of Minnesota radio passes away

Popular radio host Andrew Lee passed away on June 25, 2022. On Monday, June 27, the news was revealed by his iHeartMedia Minneapolis colleagues alongside co-host Jon Justice. Lee and Justice had gained recognition as the hosts of Justice And Drew on Twin Cities News Talk.

While nothing more about his death is known as of now, further details are expected to be revealed soon. Radio station KLTK paid tribute to him in a web post that states,

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we have been informed of the passing of our friend and colleague Andrew Lee on Saturday, June 25. Join us at Twin Cities News Talk and iHeartMedia Minneapolis as we lift Drew's wife and two children with our thoughts and prayers.”

via Andrew Lee, RIP. An irreplaceable loss. As it happens, I got to tell him how highly I thought of his work in the closing minutes of the show on Friday.Heartbroken today. Thoughts and prayers with Drew's family & @JonJustice powerlineblog.com/archives/2022/… via @powerlineUS Andrew Lee, RIP. An irreplaceable loss. As it happens, I got to tell him how highly I thought of his work in the closing minutes of the show on Friday.Heartbroken today. Thoughts and prayers with Drew's family & @JonJustice.powerlineblog.com/archives/2022/… via @powerlineUS

When was Andrew Lee’s death made public?

On Monday, June 27, Lee’s co-host Jon Justice announced the news of his demise. At the time of the announcement, Justice was in a hospital at the University of Minnesota, where he was recovering from open-heart surgery.

Andrew Lee was undergoing a surgery prior to his death (Image via Samantha Sansevere/Facebook)

Justice stated that this was the hardest thing he had ever done in his radio career and added that Lee’s wife was with him at the time of his passing. He said that he had asked to be the one to make the announcement to the public. He then went on to say:

“Drew was my best friend. He was your friend and I don’t need to tell you how special he was. It goes without saying that I’m devastated and he will be tragically missed. Everybody here at iHeart is grieving. We ask for your prayers for Drew’s family as they get through this difficult time.”

It remains unknown whether Lee was suffering from any health issues in the past. The family has not yet released an official cause of death.

Who was Andrew Lee?

Despite being a famous personality, Andrew does not have a Wikipedia page, which is why details related to his family and early life are not available. He studied at the Audio Recording Technology Institute and Appalachian State University.

He was the programme director of Entercom from 1999 to 2007 and then joined the same position at the Journal Broadcast Group, where he worked until 2010. He then went on to become an executive producer of iHeartMedia, where he was in charge of KLTK-AM and was the co-host of Justice & Drew, alongside Jon Justice.

