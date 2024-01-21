What happened to Antoine Gee Jr? Suspects arrested after Milwaukee man killed while delivering pizza

Milwaukee faced a tragic incident on January 10 when 33-year-old Antoine Gee Jr., a Domino's delivery driver, lost his life in a shooting near Sherman Boulevard and Congress Street. The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. while Gee was on duty delivering pizzas.

Milwaukee Authorities swiftly took action, leading to the arrest of three 17-year-old suspects who are now charged with felony murder in connection to Antoine Gee Jr.'s death. As reported by FOX, the suspects have been identified as Armier McArthur, Keyshaun McNealy, and Damain Patrick.

The Milwaukee Police Department declared the prompt apprehension of three teenagers following the incident. Now, each of them faces a single charge of felony murder, meaning they could potentially face a maximum prison sentence of up to 55 years if convicted.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation and is yet to be revealed.

Domino's delivery driver Antoine Gee Jr. was shot in an attempted pizza theft in Milwaukee

According to a criminal complaint, the incident unfolded on the night of January 10 near Sherman Boulevard and Congress Street.

A witness disclosed to the police that the three teens had planned to order a pizza to "snatch it." The witness reported hearing multiple gunshots and observed three younger males fleeing the scene. Antoine Gee Jr. was found lying in the median of Sherman Boulevard.

Surveillance footage from a nearby resident captured everything. The video revealed Gee's arrival at Sherman and Congress to deliver the pizza. Minutes later, three individuals approached him. As reported by CBS, Gee, captured in the footage, grapples with two individuals on the sidewalk while a third person remains nearby.

As the confrontation escalated, gunshots rang out in the video. Gee and two people moved toward the median on Sherman Boulevard. Subsequent gunshots were heard, and the three individuals fled the scene, leaving Gee motionless. Moments later, additional gunshots were fired as the third person returned and charged at Gee.

"It's senseless what they did," Milwaukee Mourns Antoine Gee Jr.

Milwaukee is grappling with the aftermath of the incident that claimed the life of 33-year-old Domino's delivery driver Antoine Gee Jr. in a senseless act of violence. Gee's uncle, Jerome Avery Sr., expressed the community's sorrow, "It's senseless what they did. These are kids that did this. And you took away a good one for nothing. When you took him, you didn't just ruin his life. You ruined a community."

As reported by the Milwaukee Journal, Gee's family remembers him as a hardworking family man. Kashmer Toliver, Gee's sister, fondly recalled his infectious smile: "He had the biggest smile. He don't even like to smile, so for him to smile at you? You're one of a kind." Toliver added that Gee lived without regrets, embodying a generous spirit: "All they had to do was ask. He probably would have given them the pizza and paid for it himself."

As the community mourns the loss of Antoine Gee Jr., a GoFundMe page has been set up to gather contributions toward his funeral expenses. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report revealed that Gee suffered three gunshot wounds, as reported by CBS.

The accused individuals, Armier McArthur, Keyshaun McNealy, and Damain Patrick, are scheduled for initial court appearances on January 19. Their cash bond amounts set by the court are McArthur's at $250,000, McNealy's at $100,000, and Patrick's at $100,000.