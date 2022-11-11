What happened to Arabella McCormack? California megachurch leader and parents charged over death of adopted daughter

On Monday, November 7, a California megachurch leader and her parents were arrested and charged with the death of their adopted daughter, Arabella McCormack.

Leticia McCormack, 49, the adopted mother of Arabella McCormack and her parents, stands accused of torturing and killing the 11-year-old in August.

In 2017, San Diego residents Brian and Leticia McCormack fostered Arabella and her two sisters. They were adopted two years later by the family. Subsequently, they were pulled out of school and homeschooled by the family.

Months after Arabella’s death, Leticia McCormack and her father, Stanley Tom, 75, were charged with murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of willful cruelty to a child. Leticia’s mother, Adella Tom, 70, was charged with torture and willful cruelty to a child. Following her tragic death, Arabella’s two sisters have been placed under foster care.

Arabella McCormack died shortly after she was taken to a hospital

On August 30, 2022, police responded to a child in distress call at a home in Spring Valley, San Diego, where they found Arabella McCormack unresponsive at the residence.

Arabella was then rushed to a hospital, where she later died. Police investigations revealed that the child was severely malnourished and covered in bruises at the time of her death. Shortly after, the police approached Arabella’s father, Brian, a former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent. However, Brian shot himself in front of the officers near the family’s home.

Police said they are unclear on the motive behind the suicide. The San Diego Police Department released a statement following the arrest of the suspects involved in the child’s death which said:

"Three people are in custody on suspicion of child abuse that led to the death of an 11-year-old girl in the East County."

What did the Church and Arabella's biological mother say?

Leticia was a leader at Rock Church in San Diego, founded and led by former NFL player Miles McPherson. The church has since severed its relationship with the accused.

In a statement to NBC San Diego, the church said:

"The Rock no longer has any official relationship with Leticia. Her ordination at Rock Church was previously suspended and is in the process of being revoked."

They added:

"The legal process will run its course and we hope justice for Arabella and her sisters will be served. We are praying that God's love and grace will bring comfort and healing."

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Torriana Florey, the biological mother of Arabella McCormack and her two sisters, said that she lost custody of her three children to Child Protective Services due to a “domestic violence dispute” with their father. Florey added that she also has bipolar disorder.

Seemingly devastated by the loss of her eldest daughter, Florey described Arabella as a lovely and kind child. She said that she plans to regain custody of the other two daughters, who are presently in foster care. All three suspects are being held without bail.

