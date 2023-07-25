What happened to Autumn Vallian? Pregnant 21-year-old killed at a birthday party in Houston

On Saturday, July 22, 21-year-old pregnant woman Autumn Vallian was fatally gunned down during a shooting at a birthday party in Houston. According to the New York Post, more than 35 shots were fired after an argument broke out at the party. Five other people were injured in the incident, two of whom are suspected shooters.

Autumn Vallian's mother, Ebony Vallian, said that the deceased victim was not directly involved in the argument. The mother, who was also attending the party, was one of the key witnesses to her daughter's death.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence, the reader's discretion is advised

Houston authorities have not publicly identified the names of the shooters involved in the death of Autumn Vallian.

Of the five people non-fatally struck by gunfire, three were transported to a hospital for treatment. Another victim reportedly suffered a graze wound, and did not require any hospitalization.

Autumn Vallian aspired to become a teacher

According to Fox News, the shooting incident began at 1 am on Saturday, during a party at Margaret Jenkins Park. Autumn Vallian's mother said that at the time of the incident, the victim was among individuals that she considered her close friends.

During the course of the party, an argument began between several individuals. Ebony Vallian said that she attempted to leave with her daughter.

Ebony Vallian said:

“One (man) pulled a gun. When he pulled his gun, the other guy’s girlfriend came out of her truck and came with a gun. They were talking back and forth about who would do what and however, and they started shooting at each other.”

The mother added that a volley of bullets rang out, striking multiple people, including the pregnant young woman. She said that while she turned around to see her daughter dead, she could not identify the shooter.

“I looked back, and my baby was down on the ground. Gone,” her mother said. “I just lost my baby. (She was) in school, trying to get a job. Trying to become something, and she’s gone now.”

As per ABC News, The Houston Police Department received reports of multiple shots fired from their ShotSpotter technology. When they arrived at the scene, they found the five casualties.

At a press briefing, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief E. Garcia described how authorities rushed to the scene after recieving reports of the gunfire.

Garcia said:

"A total of 36 shots came in from that technology."

According to Ebony Vallian, at the time of her death, Autumn Vallian was looking forward to becoming a mother. The 21-year-old was described by family members as a kind young woman who aspired to become a teacher.