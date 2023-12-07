What happened to Bernardo Pantaleon? Three suspects arrested in connection to Pheonix gay man's murder

36-year-old Bernardo Pantaleon was found dead in a park in Phoenix on November 26. According to court documents, Pantaleon, who identified as gay, was shot multiple times before being mutilated. The victim's family believes that he was killed because of his sexual orientation.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to a hate crime. Readers' discretion is advised.

On Saturday, December 2, three suspects, Jose Rodriguez (20), Leonardo Santiago (21), and Manual Carrasco-Calderon (21), were taken into custody in connection to Bernardo Pantaleon's tragic death. Police stated that the suspects allegedly sent images of the victim's corpse to his family. As per CBS, one of the three arrested is facing a first-degree murder charge whereas the other two are looking at conspiracy charges.

Police asked Bernardo Pantaleon's family to not look at his mutilated body

A Phoenix man was killed last month in what his family believes to be a hate crime because he was gay. According to court documents, he was naked when his remains were discovered. The body was also beaten and multilated in such a manner that authorities reportedly asked Pantaleon's family to not look at it.

At least one of the images of Pantaleon's body, sent to his family, were posted on Instagram as well. These photos, however, acted as evidence for the police, who traced down the suspects using them. In one the images sent to the victim's family, an individual was seen showing a middle finger at the camera. While investigating the case, authorities also came across a number of demeaning comments about Bernardo's sexuality. According to a probable cause statement:

"Some made derogatory remarks regarding the victim’s sexuality and a derogatory statement about homosexuals not being allowed [in Phoenix’s northside]."

As per CBS, social media conversations among the three suspects about the murder also led to their arrest. The suspects also reportedly acknowledged their plan.

The suspects are held on bonds ranging from $500,000 to $2 million. While the family believes that the murder was nothing but a heinous hate crime, authorities believe that the three men intended to rob Bernardo Pantaleon and then kill him. Police have further stated that all the three men are reportedly members of the North Side 15th Avenue gang.

This is the second such incident in Phoenix

Bernardo Pantaleon's murder case is quite similar to another unsolved murder case of a gay man, named Benjamin Anderson. As per CBS, Anderson was tortured and killed in January 2022. However, it is yet to be determined whether the two cases are related.

According to KHO-TV, Dan Stahoviak, Anderson's best friend also noted the similarities in the murder:

"The fact pattern around this particular situation, this murder, is a little bit too similar to Ben’s situation."

Anderson's case is being investigated by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, whereas Pantaleon's case is being looked into by the Phoenix Police.