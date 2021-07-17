What happened to Biz Markie? Cause of death explored as rapper passes away at 57

Two weeks after an alleged death hoax, Marcel Theo "Biz Markie" Hall passed away aged 57 on July 16th.

The original hoax surrounding the rapper's death came out and got debunked on July 1st after his manager, Jenni Izumi, came forward with a statement:

"Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz's wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers, and fans alike."

Biz Markie, best known for his hit single "Just a Friend," which earned him the nickname Clown Prince of Hip-Hop, died on Friday, July 16th, as confirmed by Izumi.

In her statement, she said:

"It is with profound sadness that we announce, this evening, with his wife Tara by his side, Hip Hop pioneer Biz Markie peacefully passed away."

Biz Markie's legacy

The manager's statement added:

"Bix created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years."

Biz Markie's most significant step into the hip-hop scene was his 1989 single Just a Friend, which sampled the 1968 "(You) Got What I Need" by Freddie Scott. The single went platinum in 1990 and became a top 40 song in several countries.

Markie moved to television in the early 2000s and notably played himself in Fox's "Empire." He also portrayed a beatboxing alien in "Men in Black II."

In 2019, Biz Markie recalled that his fans liked him around:

"I'm going to be Biz Markie until I die. Even after I die, I'm going to be Biz Markie."

The Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, native was diagnosed with Type II diabetes in early 2020 and was told to lose 150 pounds to remain healthy. He did so and mentioned that he wanted to keep living.

Currently, there is no official cause of death announced by manager Izumi or Biz Markie's family. Many speculate it was due to complications related to diabetes. Markie also suffered from a stroke in mid-2020.

Biz Markie is survived by wife Tara Hall, a daughter and a son. At this time, the family has requested their privacy as they mourn the loss of Markie.

