What happened to Blake Reaves? Investigation underway as toddler leads police to mother's body in Florida

30-year-old Blake Reaves was found dead in an apartment in Florida after cops arrived to investigate an unattended toddler. Law enforcement officials made the horrific discovery on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The entire community is in a state of shock after the mysterious death took place in the area.

The case is in an ongoing investigation, and authorities are trying to unearth all details regarding Blake Reaves' suspicious death. They have also requested the public to inform them of any information about the deceased victim. Police have confirmed that the young child was left unharmed and is now with some relatives.

Florida woman Blake Reaves has been found dead in the afternoon on Saturday after her toddler was found unattended

The Live Oak community witnessed a horrific discovery on Saturday in the afternoon. BNN Breaking reported that several nearby residents called the cops after they saw an unattended toddler roaming around in the apartment complex.

While law enforcement officers came to investigate the same a little after 3 pm local time, they were led to a house where they found the dead body of an adult female, later identified as Blake. WCTV reported the exact address of the alleged homicide to be Dalton Apartment Complex, located at 1809 SW 2nd Street in Live Oak.

The horrific discovery of the 30-year-old Blake Reaves' dead body became a turning point in a case that was supposed to be about an unattended toddler. Upon arrival, cops found the toddler and also identified the person who called them in the first place. They were then taken to the Blake Reaves' house, where the toddler lived.

A more complicated investigation began after law enforcement officers determined that foul play was involved in Blake's mysterious death. WCTV reported that, according to the police, the door to the apartment was open, and the victim had sustained injuries. She was seen lying unresponsive on the floor and soon was pronounced dead by the authorities.

Law enforcement agencies are now working on the Florida homicide case

Live Oak Police Department has decided to withhold additional information on the case for an investigation into the homicide. According to a press release by the LOPD, Capt. Jason Rountree refused to share further on the case.

The Lake City Reporter published an article in which several law enforcement agencies, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the State Attorney’s Office from the Third Circuit, and the Medical Examiner’s Office, assist the Live Oak Police Department.

Several paramedics from the Suwannee County Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to administer life-saving aid to the victim, who ultimately passed away. People have taken to social media platforms and expressed condolences to the victim's family. Reaves has been described as "an amazing momma" by a user on Facebook.

The devastated community is now looking for answers surrounding Blake Reaves' mysterious demise. Anybody with any information about the deceased female must contact the Live Oak Police Department at 386-362-7463 or FDLE at 386-330-2840.