What happened to Breadson John? Missing Washington boy found in Missouri

On Friday, February 17, 8-year-old Breadson John was found safe and sound in Missouri after he went missing for almost eight months. According to a statement by the FBI, authorities are unsure as to what he was doing there, how he even reached Missouri or where he had been since June 2022.

According to authorities, a welfare check at John's Vancouver, Washington house on June 17 had confirmed the 8-year-old child's absence. Since then, a search for him has been ongoing and police have claimed that the family members that detectives had previously contacted failed to provide any information about Breadson John's whereabouts.

In a tweet, FBI Seattle announced the news of John's recovery and said:

"On Feb. 17, Breadson was successfully recovered! Thank you to our partners for their hard work: @FBIKansasCity, Jasper County Sheriff's Office, and @VancouverPDUSA."

Breadson John was found after the FBI allegedly learned that the child was taken to Jasper County

According to a report by NBC affiliate KGW of Portland, Oregon, John's safe recovery was a result of a discovery made by the FBI regarding him having been taken to Jasper County in August.

His missing poster had previously revealed that the child had ties to or the possibility of visiting Hawaii, Arizona, Washington, and the Truk/Chuuk Islands in the Federated States of Micronesia.

Born in Hawaii, the 8-year-old was also known by the name 'Brxsan John.' According to a poster released by the FBI, community members had expressed their "concerns for his welfare" after his disappearance.

Following the welfare check, Vancouver police said that detectives had attempted to contact members of John's family to see if he was with anyone else, but did not receive any response.

The FBI missing poster also stated that Breadson John speaks English and Chuukese, also spelled as Trukese, a tongue native to the Federated States of Micronesia.

Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, said:

"Breadson’s recovery would not have been possible without the combined efforts of the Vancouver Police Department, FBI Kansas City, and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. We are relieved at this outcome and how quickly we were able to resolve it."

Breadson John is presently in the custody of Missouri's Department of Social Services and will be brought back to Washington by Washington Child Protective Services.

