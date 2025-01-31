Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni became the topic of discussion online after taking to Instagram stories earlier this week to allege that her estranged husband and rapper Fedez was cheating on her. In a lengthy statement, the former claimed that the affair was going on since 2017, however, she chose to remain silent about it for the sake of their two children.

Fedez himself had not addressed the controversy online at the time of writing this article.

For those uninitiated, Chiara Ferragni is a celebrated fashion blogger and entrepreneur who boasts nearly 30 million followers on Instagram.

She married Fedez in 2018. The now former couple later went on to welcome their son and daughter, Leone and Vittoria respectively, into the world.

In a lengthy statement, Chiara Ferragni explained that she wished to protect her family. However, she would no longer remain silent. She began her statement by saying:

“I lived 7 years in a relationship in which I loved the way I love, without inhibitions and with my whole being. I loved even when there were many reasons to give up, I endured situations in which I would have told any friend ‘don’t let anyone do this’ because for me, love was also: To sacrifice.”

Fedez, whose real name is Federico Leonardo Lucia, was born in Milan. He went viral in 2011 following the release of his sets Penisola Che Non C'è and Il Mio Primo Disco da Venduto. After gaining a hefty fan-following, he also went on to become the judge on the Italian version of X Factor.

Chiara Ferragni shares when she learned about the alleged infidelity

In her statement, Ferragni alleged that she was “betrayed” multiple times, subsequently leading to her to leave their home. She then alleged that she learned about his infidelity during Christmas time last year when he called her and admitted to having an affair since 2017.

Chiara also alleged that Fedez told her that at one point he thought of not marrying her, but he also said that he did not back out as he did not know how he would deal with the backlash.

Ferragni said in her Instagram stories:

“He had thought about not getting married a few days before the wedding, but then he didn’t know how to back out of the public eye.”

Vox News also reported on January 29 that Fedez took to the internet to share audio clips, photos and videos of the girl he allegedly cheated with her on, a businesswoman named Angelica Montini.

Ferragni shared on the internet:

“Details like the phone call to her just before he went down the aisle telling her that one affirmation from her would be enough to leave everything behind, or remembering her messages in the hospital bed while I was there shaking her hand and praying that the evil would come to me instead of him so that I wouldn't see him suffer, are very painful.”

Chiara then clarified that she was never in an open relationship and then apologized to those involved for being “mocked” and “used as desired.”

Meanwhile, the fashionista has landed herself in hot waters after Milan prosecutors have announced that she will be going on trial on fraud charges.

The 37-year-old has been accused of misleading followers in 2023 by telling them that they would be donating to children’s charities if they bought the cakes she was selling.

If found guilty, she can face one to five years in prison.

