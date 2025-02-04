What happened to Chrisean Rock's ex, Ronny Doe? Netizens raise questions amid reports of him being shot and killed 

The Shade Room recently reported that Chrisean Rick's former partner, Ronny Doe, was allegedly shot to death on Monday, February 3, 2025. According to the outlet, on February 4, a man from Maryland, Dawvun Dee Hill, took to social media to share his grief about the demise of his nephew. Netizens began digging into it and speculated that the man was talking about Ronny. The uncle reportedly claimed that Ronny's "life was taken." The alleged uncle wrote on a Facebook post:

"This feels like a nightmare. I been up crying all night.😭😭. I’m not suppose to bury you nephew, you suppose to bury me. Karon before Elijah was born you were the closest I had to a son. I haven’t felt like this since I lost my father."

After the uncle shared the post, Anne Arundel County police shared a statement confirming Ronny Doe's demise, Chrisean's ex. According to cops, Ronny died of multiple gunshot wounds. Cops added that upon arrival at the scene at 7.10 pm local time, they discovered the victim lying on the ground outside a residence in Severn, Maryland.

Law enforcement authorities reportedly administered life-saving measures on 24-year-old Ronny, who was later transported to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, by firefighters. As reported by The Shade Room, doctors there pronounced him dead. The case is now an ongoing investigation and authorities have collected evidence as well as have been talking to witnesses.

They have also labeled the incident as a homicide. According to the cops, after conducting preliminary investigations, they concluded that the shooting was not a random act of violence and was instead targeted towards Chrisean's ex. Several netizens too reacted to the demise. A user wrote on X:

"Damn that's crazy…"

"😔🥺😭😢 man this is deep," added a tweet.

"Damn that's messed up 💔," commented a netizens.

Chrisean Rock has not publicly reacted to Ronny's tragic demise.

Ronny Doe had a confrontation with Chrisean Rock last year at a mall regarding her child's paternity

In October 2024, Ronny Doe took to Instagram and first made claims about being the biological father of Chrisean and Blueface's son. In the video, Doe even claimed that he had enough evidence against Rock and further asked her to get a DNA test done for her child. Doe additionally claimed that Rock was involved with her in January 2023. At the time, she reportedly was traveling across Los Angeles and Baltimore.

On November 29, 2024, the situation got worse when Doe approached Rock while she was at a mall. The confrontation allegedly got so heated that police had to be called. Chrisean was with her infant son when Doe confronted her and flashed the phone in the kid's face. Meanwhile, Rock attempted to cover her child's face. He referred to the child as "junior" and said:

"We got junior right here. Nobody stalking you. That's my f**king son."

This was when Rock threatened to call the cops on Doe. The paternity of the child had been a topic of debate for quite some time then. While Doe claimed that he was the father, Rock stated that Blueface was the child's dad.

