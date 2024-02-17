What happened to Christan Norris and Angeliyah Webster? Investigation underway as young couple who vanished on valentine's day found dead

20-year-old Angeliyah Webster and Christan Tyre Norris, who were reported missing on Thursday, were found dead on Friday, February 16, 2024. Police are now treating the young couple's death as a homicide and are investigating thoroughly. After being last seen on Tuesday, the couple has allegedly been missing since Valentine's Day.

ABC 33/40 reported that while the official identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed, police believe they belong to the young couple who went missing. According to law enforcement officials, Webster and Norris were heading to a movie theatre before going missing. The location of the theatre is, however, unknown.

The young couple have been found dead after they went missing on Valentine's Day

The Birmingham Police Department has been looking into the disappearance of a young couple who were last seen on Wednesday, February 14, and have been missing since then. The location where they were last seen, as reported by ABC 33/40, in the 1500 block of 20th Place in the Ensley neighborhood at about 5 pm local time.

On Friday, February 16, authorities from the Birmingham Police Department responded to the 4100 block of 10th Avenue Wylam. Upon arrival, they discovered a white Taurus. Police later found that Norris and his girlfriend Angeliyah Webster drove the vehicle. The bodies of the victims were found inside the car, and both of them had sustained gunshot wounds.

While Jefferson County Coroner had been trying to confirm the identities of the victims, authorities believe it belonged to the couple.

WVTM 13 reported that during the death, the female victim was possibly pregnant. However, no further information has been determined regarding the same. Police have revealed the description of the victims during their disappearance to facilitate the initial search process.

Norris wore a pair of army green MCM shoes and a black sweater. Angeliyah Webster was wearing black and white pants, a black shirt with a skeleton and flowers, black and silver shoes, and pink beads in her hair during her disappearance.

The case is an open investigation

Before the horrific discovery on Friday, the Birmingham Police Department urged the public to reach out to them if they have any piece of information regarding the two missing people. ABC 33/40 reported a statement by Webster's brother, Demarco Thomas. According to Thomas,

"You ever had your heart just stepped on and went to the bottom of your stomach, yeah that's what that was like."

BPD Officer Truman Fitzgerald issued a statement, as reported by The Trussville Tribune, according to which,

"On Thursday, February 15, 2024, West Precinct officers and BPD’s Special Victim’s Unit detectives began investigating the disappearance of Angeliyah Webster and Christian Norris."

Fitzgerald added,

"The couple was last seen on Valentine’s Day 2024 after leaving a residence in a White Ford Tauras to go out on a movie date."

Authorities also confirmed that both the victims were pronounced dead on the scene. The case is a developing story, and more updates are expected.