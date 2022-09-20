What happened to Debbie Collier? Reports reveal missing Georgia woman’s chilling message to daughter before death

Debbie Collier, an Athens woman who disappeared on September 10, 2022, was found dead the next day in the woods near U.S. 441 highway in Habersham County, north Georgia.

According to 11Alive, 59-year-old Collier's body was found in a ravine on September 11 after she left her Athens home in a rented SUV because her car was in the shop.

Debbie Collier's husband and daughter filed a missing person report on Saturday, September 10, after her daughter, Amanda Bearden, 36, received an ominous message from her mom, as per the website.

Bearden told Athens Clarke County Police that on Saturday afternoon, she received a disturbing message from her mother that intimated that she was in a dire situation. Bearden also received $2,385 through Venmo from Collier along with a chilling message that read:

“They are not going to let me go, love you.”

Debbie Collier's rented SUV was tracked down by satellite radio in the car

According to multiple reports, a missing person report filed by Debbie Collier's daughter and husband revealed that she left home with only her driver's license and debit card. The report was filed after Collier's daughter, Bearden, received a disturbing message and cash transfer from Collier on September 10.

Bearden told the police that she tried to call her mom multiple times after she received the disturbing message but began to worry when all the calls went straight to voicemail. Collier's husband, Steven, told police that he last saw his wife before he went to bed on September 9, Now Habersham, a local TV station, reported.

Following the report, the Athens-Clarke County police began their search for Collier. The rented SUV, equipped with a SiriusXM satellite radio, was used to track down the vehicle to US 441 near Victory Home Lane, about 60 miles from Collier's home. Local authorities searched the woods and found a car parked on the side of the highway. Police said a red tote bag and partially-burned blue tarp were also found in the area, NH reported.

Habersham County Sheriff's Officer Col. Murray Kogod said Colier's body was located near the rented SUV, an hour away from her home. According to New Habersham, Col. Kogodhe made the following statement:

“Further search resulted in locating the body of a female subject down an embankment close to where the bag and tarp were located.”

Debbie Collier worked for Carriage House Realty in Athens before she was found dead

Debbie Collier worked for Carriage House Realty in Athens for years as the front office manager. According to the Post, she married her husband in 2013.

Police have remained wary about the details related to the case that are mired in mystery. They have ruled the death as a homicide and are still investigating the ominous messages revealed by Collier's daughters. A report filed by the daughter and her husband revealed that this might be a case of violent kidnapping, 11 Alive reported.

