What happened to Donna Eye? Missouri woman found dead days after going missing

In a tragic incident, Donna Eye, a 44-year-old Missouri mother was found dead on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, on a property in Washington County. She has been missing since January 8, 2024.

The victim's brother, Ronnie Eye, claims that on the evening of January 8, a female Deputy Sheriff picked up Donna at the Washington County Hospital to take her to her brother's house. Donna was experiencing mental health problems and was coping with post-operative complications.

In a Facebook post, Ronnie stated when the deputy arrived at Shirley School Road, located near the Mark Twain National Forest Donna told the deputy to let her out a mile away, from her brother’s driveway. According to Fox 2 Now, the deputy complied, thinking it was her brother’s driveway.

Donna’s brother said she has not been seen since January 8. However, she was reported missing three days later, on January 11. A search warrant was executed on a farm in the 10000 block of Shirley School Road in Washington County.

Sgt. Greg Adams, commander of the Mineral Area Major Case Squad, told KDSK that during the execution of a search warrant an unidentified resident told authorities they'd seen a dead body of a woman on the adjoining property.

The search for the missing woman ended tragically on January 17 when her body was found on a farm in Potosi in Washington County.

Probable cause affidavit identifies suspect arrested in Donna Eye case

Ronald Eye told KDSK he was never notified of his sister’s release from the hospital. Ronald said that during the first search for her, after she vanished, he found the things she took to the hospital in a duffel bag on a snowy hill.

"It's not like her to do this. She doesn't want her family to worry about her," Ronald Eye said. "We found her duffel bag she had taken to the hospital with her, it had her clothes and her makeup."

Authorities investigating the Donna Eye Case said an official autopsy will be performed on Friday to investigate the cause or manner of death. However, multiple freelance journalists in the Washington County area alleged online, a suspect was arrested in connection to the case.

An online blogger, True Crimes and Missing Persons in Washington County Missouri, citing a probable cause affidavit from the police department, alleged a man by the name of David Klekamp was arrested after Donna Eye’s body was found at a farm at 10040 Shirley School Road.

The probable cause affidavit shared by the blogger revealed a search warrant issued for Klekamp’s property and residence, led to the discovery of a wallet/coin purse believed to have belonged to Donna Eye on his bed inside his home. According to the affidavit, multiple weapons were also found in the suspect’s residence. Klekamp is reportedly being held on bail for $75,000 on firearm/drug charges.

According to a freelance journalist Sarah Boyles who interviewed the victim's family, Donna Eye who lived with one of her children and daughter-in-law moved to Potosi four months ago.

Officials have yet to disclose further details in the case, including the identity of the residents on the farm where Donna was found.