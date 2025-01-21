What happened to Francisco San Martin? Days of Our Lives actor found dead at 39

Francisco San Martin, known for his roles in The Days of Our Lives, Jane the Virgin, and The Bold and the Beautiful, was found dead on January 16, 2025. The actor's body was discovered at his home in Los Angeles.

As per Deadline's report, the Los Angeles County Coroner's office said the cause of death was suicide. The 39-year-old actor's body was found hanging in his home by the authorities.

The actor promoted the non-profit organization Razom for Ukraine by including its link in his Instagram bio. According to a Forbes report dated January 20, 2025, Francisco San Martin's The Days of Our Lives co-star, Camila Banus, wrote on Instagram:

"Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. My only witness that pau sang happy birthday to me in the middle of a concert in Hollywood, you couldn’t believe it. Love you mucho mucho mucho; I wish I had told you more."

Francisco San Martin's career after the hit soap opera The Days of Our Lives

Francisco San Martin with his Days Of Our Lives co-stars Judi Evans, Chandler Massey, Casey Jon Deidrick, Molly Burnett, Kate Mansi, Camila Banus, and Arianne Zucker attend (Image via David Livingston/Getty Images)

As per Forbes, Francisco San Martin was born in August 1985 in Mallorca, an island in Spain. He grew up in Montana and worked in children's theatre productions. In his teens, his family moved back to Spain, where he started his modeling career and started taking acting classes. He worked in several Spanish plays, TV shows, and onscreen projects.

San Martin got his big break in the hit soap The Days of Our Lives in 2011. The famous soap opera first premiered on November 8, 1965. He played the role of Dario Hernandez, who was first shown as a petty thief and then turned out to be an investigator.

He worked in the show for six months and appeared in 59 episodes. His character then left for Argentina for a job. From 2016 to 2017, his character returned to the show but was portrayed by actor Jordi Vilasuso.

In 2017, he appeared in CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful. His character, Mateo, was a groundskeeper at Forrester Manor who got involved in the villainess Sheila's schemes. He appeared in 16 episodes of the daytime drama.

The same year, he acted in the popular show Jane the Virgin. His recurring character, Fabian Regalo del Cielo, was an estate manager who appeared in seasons 3 and 4 of the show as the love interest of Gina Rodriguez's character, Jane.

Francisco San Martin also worked in the movie Behind the Candelabra, directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Michael Douglas and Matt Damon. As per IMDb, he acted in multiple short films like A Love Story (2016), Hotter Up Close (2022), and Dot (2022).

As per Deadline's report on December 1, 2024, two months before Francisco San Martin's death, The Days of Our Lives actor Wayne Northrop, who played Detective Roman Brady, passed away at the age of 77 on November 29, 2024.

The actor was battling Alzheimer's disease for years. Wayne Northrop was famous for working in the hit soap opera Dynasty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback