What happened to Genevieve Lizotte? University of Minnesota student lawsuit against school explored

22-year-old Genevieve Lizotte, a student at the University of Minnesota, has filed a lawsuit against the school and her place of residence, alleging that the defendants breached their contract and were negligent.

KARE 11 reported that according to the lawsuit, on March 31, 2023, Genevieve had knee surgery, and by April 23, 2023, she developed an infection while recovering at her residence, Radius Apartments/HART Radius LLC. She allegedly called the community adviser (CA) on duty at about 2:30 a.m., mentioning that she was ill from the infection, had fallen, and was unable to get back up.

According to the report by KARE 11, court documents state that the school and Radius Apartments allegedly asked students and residents to contact their community advisers when they were experiencing a medical crisis. It is also mentioned on signs across the building and in Genevieve Lizotte's leasing contract with Radius.

Genevieve Lizotte was reportedly left unattended for 16 hours with a high fever

KARE 11 reported that, as per the lawsuit filed by Genevieve Lizotte, she was found after 16 hours when her family notified law enforcement about her condition. Emergency responders stated that they located the student unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood on the floor of her bathroom while having a seizure and a high fever of 106 degrees.

Fox News reported that the lawsuit states,

"When law enforcement entered Plaintiff's apartment, they found her on the bathroom floor, unresponsive, having a seizure, barely alive, in a pool of blood, and with a fever of 106."

According to the report by KARE 11, Genevieve was transported to the hospital, where she was in a coma in the hospital's intensive care unit for a week. Doctors stated that the student suffered from sepsis, a condition where the body reacts improperly to an infection.

The report by Fox News stated that her family was informed that she "likely would not live" due to "the infection had impacted her heart, lungs, and brain." Genevieve Lizotte underwent eight separate surgeries and spent eight weeks in the hospital because of the severity of her infection.

The community adviser claimed to have responded to Genevieve Lizotte's call

KARE 11 reported that when the community adviser was asked about not making contact with Genevieve Lizotte following her call for assistance, she claimed she went to the student's apartment and knocked on the door but did not receive any answer.

Fox News reported that the complaint read,

"The CA later claimed that she had knocked on Plaintiff's door, received no response, and left. Plaintiff remained on the floor for another 16 hours, with an ever-elevating fever while the infection spread throughout her body."

According to the report by Fox News, on April 24, Genevieve's family, who reside over two hours away from Minneapolis in Moorhead, Minnesota, grew concerned as they could not reach her and contacted the community adviser in her building. The community adviser reportedly told her parents.

"Yeah, she called last night at 2:30 am saying she had fallen and asking for water, but she didn't answer her door, so I left. We haven't heard anything more."

The report by Fox News stated that the lawsuit mentioned that the residence director also allegedly said the student would have to vacate the building as she had not signed a new contract. The lawsuit states,

"The manager responded, 'Well, when she wakes up, we need to go over the rules with Eve. She can't just call CA at 2:30 am asking for water."

KARE 11 reported that Genevieve Lizotte's lawsuit claims damages for pain and suffering, reimbursement for medical expenses, other losses, and punitive damages. According to Fox News, she is demanding $50,000 in damages.

