What happened to Irma Garcia? Harry and Meghan visit Uvalde shooting victim's family, surprise sister with birthday cake

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited the Uvalde shooting victim, Irma Garcia's loved ones, and offered them their condolences on Saturday, March 9. Irma was a teacher who was killed in the attack at Robb Elementary School in May 2022, when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in the institute.

Irma worked as an educator for 23 years and was among 21 people, including two teachers and 19 children, who lost their lives in the shooting. Two days after her demise, her husband, Joe Garcia, died of a heart attack.

All about Uvalde shooting victim Irma Garcia

During the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, fourth-grade teacher Irma Garcia lost her life trying to protect her students in May 2022. As per CBS, Irma and another teacher Eva Mireles helped save several children from the attack. Irma's nephew John reportedly called her a "hero," and the community hailed her courage as they mourned her loss.

Just two days later, the Uvalde shooting victim's husband Joe Garcia also passed away. CNN reported that Irma and Joe were high school classmates who went on to build a life and family together.

Joe Garcia's passing was attributed to what family members described as broken heart syndrome, a condition characterized by a surge of stress hormones caused by extreme emotional stress, according to the American Heart Association.

According to CBS News, Irma's nephew John Martinez spoke about the family's grief and highlighted the immense impact of the tragedy on the victim's four children.

"No child should have to go through this," he said.

Harry and Meghan visit Uvalde shooting victim's family

On March 9, 2024, Prince Harry and Me­ghan Markle visited Uvalde, Te­xas. They wanted to comfort the family of the Uvalde shooting victim, Gracia. Harry and Meghan offered their support and condolences to Irma's love­d ones and the family appre­ciated their gesture­.

The duo surprised Martinez’s mother with a cake for her birthday and sang Happy Birthday to her. He was Irma’s sister and as per CNN, she stated that this was not the first time the couple had interacted with the family.

According to CNN, Martinez spoke about the meeting with the royal pair and said:

“It was such a beautiful experience, they’re so nice and compassionate, very down to earth, humble people.”

The couple engaged in heartfelt conversations with the Uvalde shooting victim's children, discussing their aspirations and plans for the future, as reported by the publication.

Meghan visited the site of the shooting days after it took place and placed flowers at the memorial outside the institute. A spokesperson for the Duchess told CNN that she took the trip in a "personal capacity as a mother" to send her condolences to the families of the victims.