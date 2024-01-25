What happened to Jason Scot Wright? Tributes pour in as Dalhart principal killed in crash

The community is mourning the death of Dalhart High School Principal Jason Scot Wright, who died in a head-on collision with an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning, Abc 7 Amarillo reported.

Wright, who was 54 years old at the time of his death, was reportedly traveling west on US 87 in a Chevrolet Trailblazer on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road to the eastbound lane and crashed into 2021 Freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

Shortly after the crash, Wright, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was rushed to the Moore County Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The community is reeling from the tragic crash that claimed the life of beloved Dalhart High School Principal Jason Scot Wright. Superintendent Jeff Byrd told Abc 7 that Wright was on his way home from the school's basketball games in Tulia at the time of the incident.

In a statement obtained by the network addressing parents and students, Superintendent Jeff Byrd said Wright began as principal in Dalhart in 2018, and his wife Tori works as a nurse for Dalhart Elementary School and Dalhart Intermediate. Part of the lengthy statement read,

"(Jason Scot Wright) was a servant leader for the High School, always doing what he believed was in the best interest of students and staff." He added, “ "(Scot's) presence will be hugely missed by the District's students, his fellow administrators, teachers and the entire Dalhart community.”

Several community members took to Facebook and penned emotional tributes, describing the late principal as an innately funny and inspiring educator.

A friend, Tammy Whitehurst, wrote,

“Please keep Scot Wright’s precious family in your prayers. ( He has the red shirt on in this picture.) I’ve known him all my life. He was funny. Actually hilarious! He was an incredible educator and mentor to many. He was, in one word —unforgettable.”

Wright was also honored by schools in the neighboring district, who penned a statement on the late teacher on social media and urged people to pray for his shattered family. Hartley Independent School District wrote,

“It is with heavy hearts that we ask you to join us in prayer for Dalhart ISD and the Wright family. He was a great leader in the education community and will be missed.”

Pampa Junior High School also stated Jason Scot Wright’s passing.

“Pampa Junior High sends their support and condolences to the community of Dalhart and Dalhart ISD on the tragic loss of DHS Principal, Jason ‘Scot’ Wright.”

As the community grapples with the devastating loss, authorities said the crash remains under investigation.

