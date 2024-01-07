What happened to John Goodwin? Tributes pour in as beloved Atlanta teacher found dead

John Goodwin, who was a cherished middle school teacher, met a tragic fate last weekend on December 30 that has left the Atlanta community in mourning. The 27-year-old educator from Fulton County was discovered dead on a Saturday in southwest Atalanta from a gunshot wound.

Following the news, authorities swiftly issued arrest warrants for Denisha Rosser within 24 hours, linking her to the murder. Rosser was subsequently apprehended in South Carolina, as reported by WSB.

As reported by WSB, court records revealed a significant connection between John Goodwin and Denisha Rosser. At one point, they lived together in an Atlanta apartment.

Following this tragic event, friends, family, and colleagues have sent tributes, showing how much John Goodwin meant to them.

The community remembers John Goodwin

The principal of Renaissance Middle School in Fairburn, Dr. Ava Williams, expressed her shock and sorrow over his loss. She told WSB-TV, "He was a great guy," Dr. Williams shared. "Got along with everyone, all of our students, faculty, and staff. Everyone loved him."

Tommy Robinson, his friend and co-worker, said he taught him how to live.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden visited Clark Atlanta University, where John Goodwin earned two degrees and attended church services on the campus premises. Former classmates shared that while Goodwin was a student at the university, he was known for delivering inspirational and impactful sermons. Even after he graduated, he was committed to contributing to the campus community. Everyone on campus loved him for it.

She mentioned that Goodwin's students have made cards that will be given to his family during a memorial service.

The funeral dates are yet to be revealed.

Investigation into John Goodwin's death reveals key details

Investigators reported that police were called to Southwood Boulevard and Highway 166 on December 30 after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found Goodwin with a gunshot wound, as reported by WSB-TV. Even with the quick response from authorities, Goodwin was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities moved quickly in the investigation of Goodwin's death, and within a day, they issued arrest warrants for Denisha Rosser. Denisha Rosser, who had a prior connection with Goodwin, was apprehended in South Carolina. She awaits extradition to Fulton County, Georgia, to face charges connected to Goodwin's murder.

Court records showed a connection between Rosser and Goodwin, as they had lived together in an Atlanta apartment before. Authorities haven't shared a motive for the alleged murder as of this date, as reported by WSB-TV.