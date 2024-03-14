What happened to John Lomax ? Tributes pour in as beloved WKRC-TV news anchor dies aged 72 

WKRC-TV anchor John Lomax has passed away at the age of 72. His family revealed in a statement that he was diagnosed with pneumonia and died after suffering from complications in the hospital on Tuesday morning, March 12. His colleagues and friends have since taken to the internet to share tributary messages.

WKRC-TV (Local 12) took to their official X account on March 13 to reveal that John Lomax had passed away. He is now survived by his wife, Donna, his children, Brandon and Lindsay, as well as his grandchildren.

According to NPR, the Lomax family said in a statement that he was admitted to the hospital:

“for a longer stay due to an unknown issue involving elevated enzymes and, somewhere along the line, a number of minimal health concerns combusted into that which took him away physically.”

John Lomax joined the news outlet as a reporter in 1983 and became a morning show anchor in 1990. He co-anchored the Good Morning Cincinnati show for over 30 years before retiring from the station in 2022 after serving a tenure of nearly 40 years. He was also part of Local 12’s ‘80s kids’ group, which consisted of the reporters and anchors who worked together since that time and continue to remain close.

Many have since taken to the internet to share their heartfelt tributes.

Tributes pour in as journalist John Lomax passes away

Many members of the Local 12 community took to the internet to share heartfelt tributes to Lomax. A few read:

Lomax was not only a dedicated journalist, but he also generously advocated for the causes he was passionate about, including the Joe Nuxhall League, the SPCA’s Pet Telethon and Fur Ball, and the American Heart Association’s Heart Mini.

According to Local 12, he was an avid photographer during his downtime. He used to reportedly order dozens of White Castle sliders on Thanksgiving every year. Speaking about his character, the news outlet said:

“John kept his office door open and was eager to share his wit and wisdom with his Local 12 family whenever they needed advice or just an ear.”

The news outlet also revealed that John Lomax was called ‘The Godfather’ at work because he always took care of those working at the station.

The Lomax family had revealed that they were not planning a funeral.