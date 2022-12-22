What happened to Jonha Harrison? Georgia mom files missing report for 7-month-old son

On Tuesday, December 20, 7-month-old Jonha Harrison was reported missing by his mother. According to the Clayton County Police Department, the infant's mother had given permission to a man to take care of her son for some time, but the man failed to return her child back to her.

According to officials, the Georgia mother had given her child to a man named "Josh", whom she believed to be the father of the child. Police said that "Josh" was supposed to look after Jonha Harrison for two weeks.

Sometime later, however, the mother got to know that the man who claimed to be baby Harrison's dad was not his father. At that point, she handed the responsibility of taking care of Jonha to one of his cousins.

According to the mother, she saw her 7-month-old son on FaceTime on December 14. At that time, Jonha Harrison was with the cousin. That was the last time she saw her son.

Anyone with any information on the missing child is asked to get in touch with the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Authorities in Georgia have issued a Mattie's call following Jonha Harrison's disappearance

The 7-month-old black infant, who was last seen wearing a large Nike jacket, has been missing for a week. According to police, who responded to a "missing person call" at 8100 block of Kylie Court in Riverdale, the mother was supposed to pick him up on Monday, December 19, but her son never came back to her.

She had initially entrusted the care of her son to a man believed to be the child's father. However, when he turned out to have no relation with the child, Jonha Harrison was given to a cousin of his. Police stated that the mother was not in a position to look after the child and so she allowed the change of hands.

Jonha's mother last saw him on FaceTime on December 14, and she was scheduled to pick up her son on December 19. However, the cousin never showed up.

A Mattie's Call alert was issued by Georgia officials for the missing child in Clayton County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons. This alert was established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006 and can be activated only by a local law enforcement agency.

Wikipedia states that Mattie's Call is used to locate missing children, or those who are suspected of being abducted.

"Mattie's Call was patterned after the AMBER Alert system created to locate missing, or abducted children."

It is also an example of the Silver Alert system.

