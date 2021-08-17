What happened to Jordan Beckham's dad? Influencer shares emotional message on Instagram

Jordan Beckham shared an emotional tribute via Instagram story for her father on August 16. In the black-and-white photo, the Instagram influencer held her father's hand with the caption reading:

"Enjoy heaven daddy. I love you so much. Thank you for everything."

It is now unclear what happened to Jordan Beckham's father, a minister and motivational speaker. While fans and the online universe were unsure what to make of this, it looks like the former TikTok star's father has passed away. He and his wife were on their journey with evangelism.

Previously, Jordan Beckham's father commented on his relationship with his daughter, saying:

"Jordan and I have way more in common than anyone else in the house."

Jordan Beckham's relationship with her father

The 17-year-old has called herself "a huge daddy's girl" and described her father as a "gentle giant" along with "the funniest, coolest guy you'll ever meet."

Beckham's father also starred in a few of her YouTube videos, one of the most prominent being "Meet My Dad (Finally!!!)." During the clip, the father-daughter duo drove around town, answering questions and talking casually about their daily life.

Jordan Beckham and her family are originally from Florida but recently moved to Huntington, California. Her father claimed he was previously a bodybuilder before having a family.

"People can probably tell we look alike."

Jordan Beckham stated that she and her father were the same person while her brother and mother resembled each other.

"They are more in touch with their emotions, and we are in touch with funniness, happy."

In response to a question asked when he noticed that Jordan Beckham was no longer a kid anymore, her father responded:

"She's always going to be my little girl, no matter what. Always, she's daddy's girl. It's almost like it happened overnight, and I wish I could rewind and keep her young forever."

The teen star's fans have sent out prayers and condolences at the perceived announcement of her father's passing. Brother Cole Beckham also shared a tribute to his father, including a picture of the two when Cole was younger.

"I love you, more [than] anything in the world. You were my best friend and my hero. I promise I'll make you proud. Enjoy heaven, I'll see you again soon."

There is no cause for Beckham's father's passing. The Beckham family has not announced a memorial service at this time.

