What happened to Kaitlyn Lynch? Suspect charged after Ohio mother of two reportedly found dead in car

36-year-old Kaitlyn Lynch was reportedly found dead inside her vehicle on August 19. A man identified as Lance Miller was later accused of allegedly killing the Ohio mother on August 18, as per Law&Crime. He faces one count each of murder and kidnapping.

According to the cops, Lynch was abducted from Ohio, and her remains were discovered in Tennessee. They also claimed that Miller held Kaitlyn Lynch against her will before fatally shooting her.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to meet Lynch's funeral expenses. It aims to collect $100,000 and has raised $70,000 as of this writing.

Kaitlyn Lynch was allegedly murdered by her deceased husband's friend

Authorities have revealed that the suspect, Lance Miller, was living in the basement of Lynch's apartment when he allegedly killed her. The same was confirmed by the victim's employer as well. It was also revealed that the suspect was a friend of the victim's deceased husband.

James Hartke, the victim's employer, told The Enquirer:

"He [Miller] had fallen on hard times and she offered to let him stay in her basement."

On August 18, cops arrived at a house in Cincinnati, after they received reports of gunshots. According to a press release from the Cincinnati police, they believed that the victim could be injured due to the gunshots or might be held against her will.

Police stated that law enforcement agencies from both Kentucky and Tennessee were involved in locating the suspect and taking him into custody. According to the fundraiser post, authorities discovered Lynch's body only after a long chase as they tried to apprehend the suspect who was driving a vehicle.

"After a long police pursuit, the suspect was apprehended by authorities in Tennessee and Kaitlyn was discovered deceased with a gunshot wound to the chest," the post read.

According to online court records, Miller is currently being held at Wilson County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee and faces several charges including fugitive of justice, evading arrest, and abuse of a corpse. He is also facing kidnapping and murder charges in Ohio, in connection to Kaitlyn Lynch's death, as per People.

It has been revealed that Kaitlyn Lynch was going through a rough patch in her life. She had two children from her previous marriage and got remarried in 2022. However, her husband passed away in 2023, due to a medical condition. She was a client at James Hartke's law firm, where she was later hired, and worked until her death.

An investigation into the case is currently ongoing and more information about the same is awaited.