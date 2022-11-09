What happened to Kandace Florence and her friends? Families seek answers as Americans found dead in Mexico City Airbnb

On October 31, it was announced that 28-year-old Virginia Beach woman Kandace Florence and two other Americans were found dead in a Mexico City Airbnb.

According to WTKR, Kandace Florence, her 28-year-old high school friend Jordan Marshall, and 33-year-old Courtez Hall were visiting Mexico City to celebrate The Day of the Dead, which took place on November 1 and 2. The New York Post reported that the individuals likely succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

In an official statement to People, a State Department spokesperson said that they could not disclose the details of the case.

They said:

"We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in Mexico. We are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance."

It continued:

"Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time."

The case remains under investigation.

Kandace Florence stated she was feeling unwell before she was found dead

As per the New York Post, Kandace Florence's boyfriend became concerned about the 28-year-old woman's well-being after a phone call on October 30.

The outlet reported that during the call, Florence stated that she was feeling unwell and that something felt askew. After the call was abruptly disconnected, Florence's boyfriend called the Airbnb manager and asked them to check the room to make sure she was safe.

That night, Mexico City authorities arrived at the hotel room to find the bodies of Florence, Marshall, and Hall. No detailed information regarding the cause of death has been released.

Kelvin Florence, Kandace Florence's father, complained about the lack of cooperation from Mexican authorities. He said that upon the discovery of the bodies, Mexican officers made little effort to inform the victims' families.

In an interview with WKTR, Jennifer Marshall, the mother of Jordan Marshall, also said that the victims' families have received minimal information about the case. She also added that she was unable to retrieve her son's laptops and other possessions.

She said:

“The Mexican police were not very forthcoming with information."

She continued:

“Also, the language barrier was incredibly difficult as well.”

Ceola Hall, Courtez Hall's mother, also echoed the other parents' sentiments about how difficult the situation has been to deal with.

In an interview with WDSU, Ceola Hall said:

"It's been so hard. We tried calling back over there for the funeral homes. Because of the language barrier and stuff you cannot get anything through or really understand."

She continued:

"I would hate to see any parents go through what I went through with my son, I didn't expect to hear this about my son. No one expects that."

According to WKTR, Jordan Hall's body has been returned to Virginia Beach. Kandace Florence's body is due to return in the next few days.

