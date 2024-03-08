What happened to Kevin Bishop? Authorities identify victim killed in Chesterfield County crash

46-year-old Kevin Bishop has been identified as the motorist who lost his life after his Harley Davidson motorcycle crashed into a tree. The tragic crash took place on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in the afternoon.

The police are investigating the matter to determine all details about the crash. They have further sought assistance from the public to know more about the collision that ended up killing Bishop. When authorities arrived, they couldn't save the victim's life, and he was declared dead.

Chesterfield County man Kevin Bishop lost his life after his motorcycle allegedly collided with a tree

WTVR reported information from Lt. Jay Henderson with Chesterfield Police regarding the fatal crash. Shortly before 4 pm local time, officers with the Chesterfield Police Department reached the 11400 block of Chester Village Drive.

Upon arrival at the crash site, authorities discovered the victim, who was soon pronounced dead. According to law enforcement officials, Kevin Bishop was driving towards the northwest on Chester Village Drive near the Chester Garden Circle intersection.

Bishop reportedly drove off the road near the intersection and collided with a tree. Cops are looking into the collision and trying to find all the details about the crash. Authorities added that Kevin Bishop was riding a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

According to a press release by the police,

"The motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Kevin W. Bishop, died at the scene."

Law enforcement officials are investigating the deadly crash

Authorities have urged the public to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app if they have any information regarding the deadly crash.

Bud Dowden, a nearby resident, has spoken to WRIC addressing the crash that killed Kevin Bishop.

"It’s bad because people walk up the sidewalk as you can see. And if somebody could have been standing there and you know, I’m sorry to hear about the fella but you know, I’m scared it’s going to happen again. This road has become like a highway through here."

Dowden added that he had lived in the area for 16 years. He added,

"Something has to be done. Even the speed limit has to be cut. They need to put speed bumps. Because this is a residential area. We got children in here, we got school busses in here, we got people at park on the side road."

Dowden stated the importance of regulating speed and addressing the issue of overspeeding in the area.

Authorities have not yet revealed additional information about the case. Further updates regarding the crash can be expected. Police have confirmed that this crash is the second fatality caused by a motorcycle crash in 2024.