What happened to Kevin Cram? Incident explored as Iowa officer fatally shot in line of duty

On Wednesday, September 14, 33-year-old police officer Kevin Cram was fatally gunned down while trying to serve an arrest warrant in Algona, Northern Iowa. According to The Des Moines Register, Cram attempted to detain 43-year-old Kyle Ricke on one charge of harassment.

When Cram tried to confront Ricke at his home, the 43-year-old suspect fired at the officer, killing Cram before he proceeded to flee the scene. Shortly after, Ricke was detained and charged with an additional count of first-degree murder.

Trigger warning: This article contains details of gun violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

As noted by Fox, Kevin Cram's alleged murderer is currently in Minnesota, where he is being held pending an extradition back to Iowa. Officials have not yet released any information regarding when his court date is scheduled.

The timeline of Kevin Cram's death

On Wednesday, Kevin Cram was patrolling the small town of Algona when he heard of the arrest against Kyle Ricke, the suspect in the Palo Alto County harassment case. Cram went to Ricke's home on Minnesota Street, where he attempted to arrest the suspect. In response, Ricke murdered the 33-year-old officer before promptly fleeing from the building.

In the wake of the shooting, authorities and first responders arrived to discover Kevin Cram critically injured. The officer was transported to Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona, where officials confirmed he had died.

Deeming Ricke a threat, Algona officers ordered residents to lock their doors and stay inside. Iowa and Minnesota State authorities used drones and police aircraft to search the town for any sign of the supposed shooter. As per KCCI, they eventually received news that the alleged killer had fled to the Minnesota border.

Local authorities tracked Kyle Ricke down to Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, at approximately midnight. They noted that he was eventually arrested without incident.

In response to Cram's death, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds commended the deceased official's years of service.

Governor Reynolds said:

“Officer Kevin Cram died a hero, protecting his community and upholding the rule of law. Kevin and I are praying for his family, the Algona Police Department, and all the law enforcement officers in Kossuth County."

The statement continued:

"As flags are lowered across the state, Iowans honor Officer Cram’s legacy and stand united with his brothers and sisters in uniform. We will never forget his service and sacrifice.”

In a separate statement, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird also discussed the tragic nature of Cram's death.

"Officer Cram wore the badge with honor to serve and protect. As we mourn his heartbreaking loss, we remember Officer Cram’s selfless service and keep his family in our prayers."

As per Iowa authorities, Cram's murder currently remains under police investigation.