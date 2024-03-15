What happened to Kristin Laymon? Suspect arrested in missing Georgia woman’s alleged murder in North Myrtle Beach

Bornold Alastair Eberhart, a 42-year-old man from Georgia, was arrested on March 8 in DeKalb County for the murder of Kristin Laymon at a resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, as reported by The Sun News. Laymon reportedly arrived at Club Wyndham Ocean Boulevard with Eberhart on September 22, 2023.

Police in North Myrtle Beach have confirmed that Eberhart is a suspect in Laymon's murder. Investigators revealed that Laymon was murdered in September, but her body was discovered in March in DeKalb County.

“It honestly is like the grace of God that I can get through every day,” said Lauren Blaylock, Laymon’s daughter.

The Duluth Police Department contacted authorities in North Myrtle Beach after Laymon was reported missing.

Kristin Laymon was allegedly murdered in Myrtle Beach

Kristin Laymon, a 53-year-old woman from Duluth, was reported missing by her daughter after a series of concerning events surrounding her disappearance unfolded.

According to authorities, Laymon was in North Myrtle Beach with a man identified as Bornold Alastair Eberhart in September. However, their trip took a turn when they allegedly got into a fight, resulting in Laymon's death. Eberhart then reportedly left South Carolina, driving back to DeKalb County, Georgia, with Laymon's body in the car.

The investigation into Laymon's disappearance gained momentum after her daughter reported her missing to the Duluth police in November. She expressed alarm over not hearing from her mother since September and noticing unusual activity in Laymon's bank account. The daughter revealed that Laymon, whom she described as a "chronic substance abuser," had stopped communicating with her shortly after a suspicious $1,000 charge for Bitcoin appeared on her bank statement.

Further scrutiny revealed that Laymon's email account was inactive, bills were unpaid and calls to her phone went unanswered, diverting straight to voicemail.

According to authorities, Laymon was in the Grand Strand area with Bornold Alastair Eberhart, with whom she argued in the early hours of September 23. While the two were not in a relationship, investigators confirmed they were known to each other.

Despite months passing since Laymon's disappearance, it wasn't until March that detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Eberhart. On March 8, the DeKalb County Police Department's SWAT team arrested him in Georgia, shortly before a body believed to be Laymon's was discovered on March 9 in the 1800 block of Whitehall Forest Court.

At a press conference, Lt. Mike Swarthout from the North Myrtle Beach Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division stated,

"Ms. Laymon was last seen alive entering an elevator at 2:12 a.m. on September 23. Detectives have reason to believe Ms. Laymon was murdered in the early morning hours of September 23."

An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted in DeKalb County on Friday to provide further insight into Laymon's demise.

Bornold Alastair Eberhart, arrested on March 3 and deported to North Myrtle Beach on March 8, remains incarcerated in Horry County, awaiting legal proceedings.