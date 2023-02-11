What happened to Leandro Mathias de Novaes? Lawyer MRI scanner gun incident explained

On January 16, Brazilian lawyer Leandro Mathias de Novaes was shot after his gun was discharged by the magnetic field of an MRI machine in a Sao Paolo hospital. The lawyer survived his injuries for two weeks before succumbing to them at the Sao Luiz Morumbi hospital on February 6.

According to the New York Post, Novaes was an avid gun enthusiast who died after he took his mother to get an MRI scan at the Laboratorio Cura. The hospital protocol requires everyone to remove metallic items before entering the MRI scanning room, but Noveas allegedly failed to report that he had a legally registered gun at the time.

As per Kiro 7, the licensed weapon was pulled by the magnetic field of the MRI machine, causing it to trigger accidentally.

Novaes' family blames hospital for MRI incident

As per the Telegraph, the lawyer's family has placed the onus of his death on the hospital, stating that they did not take the proper measures to warn Novaes of the potential risks of entering the MRI room with a gun.

In an official statement, a Laboratorio Cura spokesperson denied the family's allegations, claiming that all measures had been taken to provide a safe environment. They said, however, that the lawyer had failed to declare the presence of his weapon.

The Laboratorio Cura statement read:

"We would like to emphasize that all accident prevention protocols were followed by the Cura team, as is customary in all units."

It continued:

“Both the patient and his companion were properly instructed regarding the procedures for accessing the examination room and warned about the removal of any and all metallic objects.”

The statement went on to say that both the lawyer and his mother had signed a safety protocol document confirming that they did not have any metal items. The incident shocked the law community, which addressed the tragic news of Novaes' death.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for the Order of Attorneys of Brazil in Cotia said:

“It is with deep regret that OAB Cotia communicates to all fellow lawyers the unexpected loss of our dear friend and lawyer, Dr. Leandro Mathias de Novaes."

The statement continued:

"We are sorry for the loss, and we sympathize with his family in this moment of pain.”

Following the shooting, Sao Paolo authorities reportedly investigated the incident, before determining that Novaes' gun was legally registered. The New York Post reported that Novaes had a reputation as a "gun-toting" lawyer, frequently posting firearms-related content on his Tiktok account. His social media included pictures of him armed with pistols and assault rifles, among other weapons.

