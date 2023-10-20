What happened to Lindsay Buziak? 10-year-old murder case that has everyone puzzled

Many years have passed since the tragic and unsolved murder of Lindsay Buziak, a 24-year-old real estate agent in Greater Victoria. Lindsay's life was cruelly cut short when she was fatally stabbed while showing a property in the Gordon Head area of Saanich on February 2, 2008. What should have been a routine showing, turned into a chilling crime scene.

Lindsay Buziak's case was featured on Dateline NBC in an episode titled The Girl on the Run. Her family, friends, and the entire community continue to seek the truth, determined to unravel the mystery behind this decade-and-a-half-old murder case. Her murder remains one of the most perplexing cases in the region.

The episode aired on November 14, 2008, and it highlighted the mysterious and unsolved murder of Lindsay Buziak, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding her tragic death and the ongoing quest for justice by her family and the authorities. The episode aimed to raise awareness about the case and gather potential leads to help solve the mystery.

Lindsay Buziak's father Jeff and his fight for justice after her death

Jeff Buziak at his annual Lindsay Buziak Memorial Walk in 2022 (Image via Chek News)

Lindsay was scheduled to meet two prospective clients the day she was killed - a seemingly ordinary couple interested in a property viewing. However, this meeting would take a sinister turn, leaving a young woman dead and a community in shock. The couple had promised to purchase a million-dollar home, but their true intentions were far from what they claimed.

Despite extensive investigations, justice remains elusive in this tragic case. Lindsay's father, Jeff Buziak, has spent years seeking answers and justice for his beloved daughter. He refuses to accept that her killers are still in the community. With determination and resilience, Jeff returns to the capital region each year to lead a poignant walk from Saanich Municipal Hall to the B.C. legislature.

The purpose of the annual walks he carries out is to shed light on the lack of progress in the case and to demand justice for Lindsay. Jeff Buziak, now living in Calgary, has been critical of the authorities' handling of his daughter's murder. He firmly believes that the Saanich police mishandled the investigation, and his skepticism about the effectiveness of their efforts has only grown over time. He asserts that not enough has been done to bring Lindsay's murderers to justice.

What did the police say about Lindsay Buziak's murder?

The Saanich Police believe that Lindsay was intentionally lured to the property on De Sousa Place under the pretext of a property showing. The investigation revealed that Lindsay entered the house with two individuals, but investigators have faced significant challenges in gathering the necessary evidence for an arrest or charges.

While there have been efforts to revitalize the case, including the formation of a task force with assistance from the RCMP and the FBI in 2021, the case remains unsolved.

Final thoughts

Jeff Buziak speaks with the media following a Walk For Justice (Image via Saanich News)

Despite the dedication of the investigators and the establishment of new task forces to reexamine the case, Jeff Buziak still yearns for closure. He believes that this pursuit of justice is not just for his family but for the entire community. Lindsay's tragic murder serves as a painful reminder that justice must prevail, ensuring the safety and security of young women who should never have to live in fear.

Lindsay Buziak's life was brimming with promise, and her senseless murder left a void that could only be filled with answers and justice.