What happened to Lindsey Gleiche? Officials ID all six victims killed in deadly Southern California plane crash

On Saturday, July 8, six people, including Lindsey Gleiche, died in a Southern California plane crash. The other five victims were identified as Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, Riese Lenders, 25, Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, Alma Razick, 51 and Ibrahem Razick, 46, as per the Murrieta Patch.

The Cessna C550 business jet reportedly went down on Saturday afternoon before it was found engulfed in flames that impacted an acre of vegetation. All six individuals were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

wayne harvey @Skyflame1956 Cali crash



The victims were identified as Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, of Murrieta, Riese Lenders, 25, of Rancho Palos Verdes, Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, of Temecula, Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach, Alma Razick, 51, of Temecula, and Ibrahem Razick, 46, of Temecula. Cali crashThe victims were identified as Abigail Tellez-Vargas, 33, of Murrieta, Riese Lenders, 25, of Rancho Palos Verdes, Manuel Vargas-Regalado, 32, of Temecula, Lindsey Gleiche, 31, of Huntington Beach, Alma Razick, 51, of Temecula, and Ibrahem Razick, 46, of Temecula.

According to The New York Post, the 45-minute flight departed from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The plane was reportedly being flown by a certified commercial pilot. The crash is currently under investigation, and authorities have not confirmed the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Lindsey Gleiche and the five other victims.

Lindsey Gleiche and five others died as the Cessna C550 business jet crashed on July 8 amidst heavy fog

The Cessna C550 jet went down at 4:15 am on Saturday, during a flight that was meant to be 45 minutes long. The pilots, Riese Lenders and Manuel Vargas-Regalado, also lost their lives in the crash.

The area experienced heavy fog as the plane took off. Shortly before the crash, Lenders and Vargas-Regalado reportedly informed the air traffic controllers that due to the fog, they would need to land despite not being able to see the runway.

kidsnoopy @kidsnoopy #frenchvalleyairport Security Camera picks up the impact of the Cessna Citation 550 plane crash from about 20 miles away. #frenchvalleyairport Security Camera picks up the impact of the Cessna Citation 550 plane crash from about 20 miles away. https://t.co/8RikERRQ4e

Patrick O'Neil, the manager of a local plant nursery in the area, described the extreme fog conditions to KTLA reporters.

"(It's) almost like a whiteout if you’re in the hills. You couldn’t see probably two to five feet in front of you. (It’s) almost like you’re driving blindfolded,” O'Neil said.

As per the New York Post, the fog may have caused the Cessna C550 business jet to miss the runway, which led to the tragic crash that killed all six individuals on board, including Lindsey Gleiche.

According to her LinkedIn page, Lindsey Gleiche was an author from Huntington Beach. She described herself as a graphic designer who often provided creative insights to small businesses and corporations. At the time of her death, she was working as the Creative Designer of LG Design.

This is the second fatal accident to occur at the airport this week

The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the crash after the plane plummeted. Officials reported to the public that they contained the fire by 5:30 am. They reported that there was a small fire blazing in the area for at least an hour, burning approximately one acre of vegetation. The remains of the plane crash victims were subsequently transported to the Riverside County Coroner's Office.

ABC reported that after the deaths of Lindsey Gleiche and the five other victims, the French Valley airport suspended operations for an unspecified amount of time.

Paralule® @paralule #plane

#squawk7700 Cessna C550’s playback. Departed from Las Vegas (LAS) flying LA bound and headed south before attempting a first landing at French Valley Airport (RBK) in Murrieta. They go around after first attempt and crash short of the RWY during second attempt. #crash Cessna C550’s playback. Departed from Las Vegas (LAS) flying LA bound and headed south before attempting a first landing at French Valley Airport (RBK) in Murrieta. They go around after first attempt and crash short of the RWY during second attempt. #crash #plane#squawk7700 https://t.co/18BlLNJfT5

The recent crash is the second fatal accident to occur in the airport this week. On Tuesday, 39-year-old California man Jared Newman crashed a private aircraft near the Murrieta airport. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His three sons survived the crash and are currently in stable condition.

NTSB investigator Elliot Simpson told ABC reporters that they are investigating whether the deaths of Jared Newman and Lindsey Gleiche and the five other passengers are related in any way.

Poll : 0 votes