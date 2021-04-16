What happened to Marc Anthony? Singer drops out of Latin American Music Awards 2021, cancels performance

Singer and songwriter Marc Anthony, whose real name is Marco Antonio Muniz, had his fans concerned when he announced that he was opting out of the sixth annual Latin American Music Awards, thus canceling his much-anticipated performance only two hours prior to the event. Marc made the shocking announcement on his personal Instagram handle, citing the reason for his decision.

The news regarding Marc dropping out of the concert came after it was revealed that Alejandro Fernandez had been tested positive for COVID-19. The former, while sending wishes to his pal and fellow singer for a speedy recovery, told in Spanish to his fans and followers that he chose to stay at home “for everyone’s sake”.

Also read: Is Addison Rae dead? #RIPAddisonRae trends over claims that the TikTok star died in a car crash

Usher memes trend online after singer is exposed for using counterfeit money that has his face on it

Is Marc Anthony okay?

In a video shared on his personal Instagram handle, the Vivir Mi Vida singer said,

“Hello my people, first of all Alejandro sending you lots of good vibes, and that everything goes well, I know everything will be fine”

Marc reportedly assured his fans that he was keeping well and wasn't experiencing any symptoms, but was only being precautious. Marc explained further,

“Although- thank God I am fine, I have decided for everyone’s sake and safety to stay home tonight. And to my fans, let there be no doubt; we have our date this Saturday 17th in my virtual concert, I love you very much, may God bless you and take care of yourselves out there. I love you.”

Advertisement

While Marc was expected to deliver a powerful performance on stage, Alejandro was due to make tributes to Joan Sebastian, along with Joss Favela and Natanael Cano. Per EL UNIVERSAL reports, the 49-year-old singer, who is nicknamed “El Potrillo”, took the antigen test and was “was surprised with the positive result.” He’s reportedly back in his hotel awaiting the result of PCR test for an accurate diagnosis of COVID-19.

The Latin American Music Awards 2021 that's taking place at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida has an interesting performer line-up to be delivered by some of the biggest faces in the industry. The event is being hosted by Jacky Bracamontes and can be streamed for free.

When will the Latin American Music Awards 2021 air and how to watch it?

The Latin American Music Awards 2021 will air on April 15 at 8 pm ET on Telemundo. For those of you who do not have access to cable, the event can also be watched on Fubo TV, with a 7-day trial pack. The event will be preceded and followed by local programming.