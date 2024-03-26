What happened to Marcia Hines? Australian Idol judge breaks silence after collapsing before live show

Australian Idol judge Marcia Hines recently collapsed in American Idol's dressing room. Hines reportedly collapsed at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre in Rooty Hill on the afternoon of March 24, 2024.

After the collapse, Marcia Hines took to Instagram and shared:

"I'm very sorry that I'm not there with you all tonight. It's been a big few days of work and I was feeling a little unwell. I'm resting up now so I can be back with you all tomorrow night."

Marcia Hines, 70, has been a judge in the Australian singing competition from 2003 to 2009 and again in 2024. Hines's non-attendance was later announced on American Idol's Saturday night show. The show's host Ricki-Lee Coulter informed the audience that Hines wouldn't be there for the show. Coulter said:

"You will have spotted that we are missing someone very important and very special to the Idol family. Unfortunately, Marcia is unwell and unable to join us tonight."

Hines reportedly collapsed because of diabetes. Hines's fellow judge Kyle Sandilands clarified that the American-born Australian singer didn't just have a headache. Apologizing to the audience, Sandilands said Hines was taken away in an ambulance. He continued:

"Just so that everyone knows. She's fine. She's well. But she didn't just ring up with a headache. She went down."

Support poured in for Marcia Hines on social media

Soon after the news of Marcia Hines' collapse, many users took to X and expressed support and wished for the speedy recovery of the Australian Idol judge.

Marcia Hines was replaced by Guy Sebastian for the night, who is Australian Idol season 1 winner. She announced that she'd be returning for the show's finale in a later post. She thanked everyone for the wishes and said she was "feeling much better" in the Instagram post.

Hines later addressed the concerns of her fans and loved ones.

"I feel fine. I want to thank everybody who reached out towards me. I do appreciate it," Hines said.

Hines said that there was no way she was going to miss the finale of the season. She admitted getting stitches because of the gash she suffered on her forehead due to the fall. Her fellow judge Sandilands then asked Hines to show the gash. Hines then showed the unpleasant-looking cut. She said:

"I got stitches and everything. It is all good. I’m good. I go back to the hospital tonight. I’m going back."

Hines was diagnosed with diabetes in her 30s after she collapsed on her kitchen floor in the mid-1980s. In this condition, the body attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. In her earlier interviews, Hines has attributed the cause to her improper eating routine.

The Australian Idol 2024 finale was won by 31-year-old Dylan Wright from the Northern Rivers. Hines congratulated Wright on her Instagram story. She wrote:

"Congratulations to Dylan on his win this evening on @australianidol. A very well-earned result."

She also congratulated 25-year-old Amy Reeves. She wrote:

"Congratulations, also, to Amy who is another brilliant young talent. Enjoy the ride."

People on X were surprised by the dedication of Marcia Hines to the show. One user wrote:

Hines was one of the original judges of the Australian Idol when it debuted in 2003.