What happened at Matanzas High School? 11 students arrested as video shows massive brawl break out in middle of the day

A huge brawl broke out in the hallway of Matanzas High School on Monday, October 9, at about 1 pm local time. Flagler County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they had arrested 11 students in connection to the brawl. Among the arrested students, authorities specifically revealed the details that led to the arrest of three teenagers.

The sheriff's office confirmed that eight students face misdemeanor charges. Two students have been charged with felony battery, while the other faces many charges, including felony resisting a law enforcement officer with violence. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly praised the authorities at Matanzas High School, who took effective steps to immediately diffuse the situation.

"Simply shameful," says Flagler County Sheriff after 11 students of Matanzas High School were arrested for physical violence

A regular day at Matanzas High School changed to a chaotic one when a brawl broke out in the middle of the day on Monday afternoon. School Resource Deputy King and School Resource Deputy Landi immediately responded to the scene to diffuse the situation and bring it under control. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office issued a release on Facebook on Tuesday, October 10, addressing the incident.

"Upon arrival, the deputies located a large crowd of students standing in the hallway while several other students were involved in a physical fight," the release read.

"Deputy Landi and Deputy King immediately assisted teachers and administrators in attempting to break up the fight and disperse the crowd of on-lookers," it further stated.

It was then confirmed that eleven students of the school were arrested. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office allegedly released blurred footage that captured students involved in physical altercations. Addressing the incident, Sheriff Rick Staly said:

"The lack of respect demonstrated by these students is simply shameful."

Sheriff Rick Staly has urged parents to teach their children to be respectful

Law enforcement officials have detailed three particular arrests relating to the brawl. The first was of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly pushed one of the deputies so that they could attack and charge at other students. She was charged with felony resisting a law enforcement officer with violence, disrupting a school function, and disorderly conduct.

The second incident involved a 17-year-old boy who allegedly charged at a school staff member and punched them in the shoulder. He was soon restrained and taken into custody. The boy was charged with felony battery on a school official.

Finally, the third arrest was related to another 17-year-old male student accused of battering a school administrator. He was charged with felony battery on a school official and disorderly conduct. The Matanzas High School authorities confirmed that all the parents had been notified about the incident.

"Parents, be the Sheriff in your home and teach your kids the importance of respecting teachers, staff, and deputies. Teach them how to handle disagreements and that fighting only leads to more violence," Sheriff Staly said in the release.

An active investigation is taking place to find out more details about the brawl.