What happened to Mattress Mack? Age, net worth and all about the beloved businessman in wake of recent health issues

American businessman Jim McIngvale, aka Mattress Mack, was admitted to a local hospital on Saturday, August 31, 2024, due to some health troubles. He described having some "cognitive" issues. Mack shared a video on Facebook on Saturday from St. Luke's Hospital in the Texas Medical Center, where he gave an update about his health. He mentioned in the video,

"I'll be alright because they have great doctors at the Texas Medical Center, and I will be fine."

The 73-year-old businessman posted another update the next day, on Sunday, where he complained of feeling nauseated on Friday. He additionally stated:

"I drove to work, and for the first time in 43 years, I missed the exit. That should have told me something was wrong."

McIngvale said that when he arrived at work on Saturday, he couldn't remember what day it was. Shortly after that, he was rushed to the hospital.

In light of recent events, it is worth knowing more about Mattress Mack. As per Celebrity Net Worth, updated last in April 2024, the businessman has a net worth of $300 million. According to the outlet, he gained a fortune from the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain. He has also been known to place huge bets on several sports games.

Everything to know about Mattress Mack's life and career

As mentioned, the 73-year-old businessman was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, August 31, after he complained about having a huge swelling in his leg. He also had a red rash and memory loss that he reportedly experienced earlier this week. The entire medical team at the hospital is trying to find out what happened to Mattress Mack. While updating about his health, he said,

"They're taking great care of me, trying to figure out why I had this massive swelling in my leg with all this red rash all over it. And why I had memory loss the other day."

Born in 1951 in Mississippi, he started Gallery Furniture in 1981 from a pickup truck. At that time, Mattress Mack had only $5,000 as his life savings. While he witnessed highs and lows in his business over the years, Gallery Furniture has become one of the most successful independent furniture retailers across the US.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, a report released in 2005 suggested that the company was making about $200 million every year. Apart from being a successful businessman, Mattress Mack is also philanthropist.

In August 2017, he permitted his stores to be used as rescue shelters for people impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Mattress Mack also opened his stores to be used as shelters in several cases, including the Texas Power Crisis and Hurricane Ida.

In regard to his recent health update, he seemed to be quite optimistic about his well-being. The businessman even expressed gratitude towards his customers, who sent him several wishes for a speedy recovery.

