What happened to McKenzie Cochran? Case explored as suspects set to appear in court over 2014 Michigan Northland Mall murder

On Monday, August 8, 2022, four former mall security guards charged with the murder of McKenzie Cochran are set to appear in court. Lucius Hamilton, John Seiberling, Gaven King and Aaron Maree were charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2021. Monday's scheduled hearing will determine whether the case will proceed to trial depending on the available evidence backing it up.

After almost eight years, Cochran's family can hope to demand justice for his cruel death after his case was reopened in 2020 by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. An altercation between McKenzie Cochran and the Northland mall security guards in 2014 ended in Cochran's death when he was pinned to the ground by the guards.

Back then, the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s office had ruled McKenzie Cochran's untimely death as accidental position compression asphyxia. The then Oakland County prosecutor, Jessica Cooper, wrote off the death as unintentional as the guards had not performed any chokeholds on him.

The former security guards were charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter when the case was reopened after Cochran's family approached Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren to review the case, six years later in 2020.

As reported by ClickOnDetroit, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said:

"It’s a tragic, tragic death, but we have moved forward as a community, as a state, as a country and we no longer swipe these things to the side when we know there has been wrong doing. Our job is to do everything possible to bring justice to these victims and, in this case, McKenzie Cochran."

What caused McKenzie Cochran's death? Case explored in the wake of Northland Mall hearing

George Floyd's horrifying death had opened a Pandora's box of incidents of police brutality in America. McKenzie Cochran's 2014 murder case, which was initially dismissed as accidental, was also reopened. Four former security personnel were charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Black Voters Matter @BlackVotersMtr On this day in 2014, McKenzie Cochran died of compression asphyxiation by security guards after he was hit with pepper spray and struggled to breathe as they held him down. On this day in 2014, McKenzie Cochran died of compression asphyxiation by security guards after he was hit with pepper spray and struggled to breathe as they held him down. https://t.co/zL6LLuvfVQ

In a video posted by 7 Action News reporter Simon Shaykhet in 2014, the accused guards could be seen spraying Cochran with pepper spray before pushing him face down to the floor of the Northland mall. He could be heard repeatedly asking to be let go as he could not breathe.

"I’m not resisting -- I can’t breathe."

Prosecutor Jessica Cooper, however, refused to press any charges, citing 'poor training' on the part of the guards. Cochran's brother, Michael Cochran, had expressed his utter disappointment at the initial dismissive statements:

"I was confused, I was upset, I was angry due to the lack of training and the security guards involved. And even more so confused when they failed to bring charges."

Attorney General Dana Nessel has promised the grieving family that if a thorough review warrants any further action, it will be taken.

Edited by Babylona Bora