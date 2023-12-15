What happened to Megan Lewis? Chicago man charged after pregnant woman found dead on Lake County road

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of Megan Lewis, a 39-year-old Chicago woman found dead in November 2023. According to Lake County Sheriff’s detectives, Megan Lewis, who was 16 weeks pregnant, was found dead inside a black plastic bag alongside Hunt Club Road in Old Mill Creek, south of Illinois Route 173, in Wadsworth on November 28.

Days after the incident, Juan Vega-Montoya, 37, was arrested on Monday, December 11, in connection to her murder.

Details of Chicago woman Megan Lewis' murder explored as police charge suspect in the case

Juan Vega-Montoya was charged with concealing a homicidal death for the murder of Megan Lewis nearly two weeks after she was found dead. Detailing the incident, the Lake County Sheriff's office said surveillance video showed the suspect picked up Meghan Lewis on November 26 in the area of Cicero and Belden avenues.

Detectives believe the suspect strangled Lewis after they began arguing. After allegedly killing Lewis, police purported Vega-Montoya drove home and left Lewis' body in the car for two days before dumping the body on the side of the road in Lake County on November 28.

Police, who determined the actual killing took place in Chicago, have reportedly turned over the evidence, including the surveillance video, to the Chicago police department. In the wake of the arrest, Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg praised the efforts of law enforcement who assisted in the investigation into Lewis' death.

"It is simply unconscionable to kill someone then dump their body on the side of a roadway, in a humiliating fashion. I am very proud of the members of our Office who spent countless hours seeking evidence and searching for Megan's killer. I am grateful for all of the agencies who assisted and worked to hold Megan's killer accountable," he said.

Megan Lewis graduated from Foreman High School in Chicago

A Facebook account that appeared to belong to the victim revealed that she went to Foreman High School and was self-employed.

The victim’s friend also took to social media to mourn her death in a heart-rending tribute on Facebook. Raquel Rocky Ayala expressed her devastation over her friend’s violent demise and thanked the Lake County police for arresting the suspect.

“My dearest friend Megan Lewis I didn't know what to say. I'm still so very hurt, angry, and sad. I pray the lantern reaches you, my heart is broken, Maggie. The wonderful Lake County Officers found who hurt you. Thank you to Lake County for not giving up and finding who did this to our beloved Megan. One day this coward will have to answer to God,” Ayala wrote.

CBS reported that Vega-Montoya will be detained while he awaits trial.