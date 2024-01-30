What happened to Mia Gonzalez? LA mom arrested after 4-year-old daughter found dead

A woman named Maria Avalos has been apprehended in East Los Angeles for killing her 4-year-old daughter, Mia Gonzalez. Later, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department revealed that the incident took place on January 25 around 11 pm, at the 4800 block of Civic Center Way. Late Thursday night, East Los Angeles deputies of the LASD received a call about a child being assaulted in a business parking lot as reported by Crime Online.

Upon reaching the scene, law enforcement found the child, named Mia Gonzalez, unconscious in a car.

Mia was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was announced dead on arrival. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is now investigating the matter.

Mother arrested after autopsy confirms homicide in Mia Gonzalez tragedy

Maria Avalos was detained and arrested on charges of her daughter, Mia Gonzalez's death in East Los Angeles. The arrest was confirmed in a news release by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Avalos was found inside the same car where Mia was unconscious. The former was subsequently arrested at the crime scene and held as a murder suspect while in custody.

Finally, on Saturday, autopsy reports released by Los Angeles County medical examiner listed Mia Gonzalez as a homicide victim, as reported by LA Times. The medical manner of death was determined to be "combined effects of strangulation and sharp force injury of the wrist."

The investigation is still on and will be submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for review on Tuesday, January 30, as reported by ABC 7 Chicago.

The police authorities want everybody who might have any knowledge about this case to dial 323-890-550, connecting them directly with the L.A County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

As per a report by Safe and Sound Security from November 2023, Los Angeles has seen a decline in homicides by 24%. However, the report also mentioned a notable increase in property crimes.