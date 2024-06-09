What happened to Michael Mosley? Details explored as wife pays tribute to missing TV presenter as body found

TV doctor Michael Mosley disappeared on the Greek island of Symi on Wednesday, June 5, and BBC reported that his body was discovered on Sunday, June 9. A local video team discovered the body in a rocky location a short distance from a bar and the Agia Marina beach.

This happened following a five-day search after Mosley disappeared. Mosley's wife, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, shared that her husband went the wrong way during a trek and passed out in a location where it was difficult to see his body.

Clare stated in her statement to AP-

“Michael was an adventurous man, it's part of what made him so special. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.”

Michael Mosley’s wife released a statement following his discovered body

Michael Mosley's wife just released a statement regarding the same (Image via Associated Press)

As per BBC, Michael Mosley, 67, was last seen on Wednesday at around 1:30 PM local time (11:30 BST) when he was reportedly said to have been returning to neighboring Pedi via the beachfront route.

However, he suddenly disappeared, and as part of the search and rescue effort in Symi, one of Greece's Dodecanese Islands, drones were used earlier this week. At the time, Mosley was vacationing with his wife, Clare.

He went missing on Wednesday afternoon after going for a walk in the intense heat without his phone. The Symi mayor earlier said that there were tons of snakes in the areas that had been searched. As the temperature skyrocketed into the 40s, an extreme weather warning was also issued.

BBC further stated that at around 2:00 pm on Wednesday, Mosley was last seen on CCTV footage, which was withheld from the media, from a home near the Pedi marina entering a perilous uphill trail.

Following the discovery of the body, a police spokeswoman, Konstantina Dimoglou, stated that it was evident from his watch and clothing that it was indeed Dr. Mosley.

However, Dimoglou added that it was still unknown as to how long Mosley had been dead. As per the police, the victim had been dead for several days.

Numerous resources, including firemen, dogs, helicopters, drones, locals, and law enforcement from both Symi and other islands, had been involved in the extensive search operation.

Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, his wife, confirmed his death shared her thoughts with the Associated Press. Clare stated-

"We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special."

She further added-

“Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked. My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.”

She also went on to express her gratitude to the "extraordinary" Symi users who "tirelessly" searched for her spouse.

Charlotte Moore, the chief content officer for Sky News, shared with the publication that Michael Mosley was an exceptional science presenter and program creator who will be greatly missed by his colleagues at the BBC.

She went on to say that-

"[He was] able to make the most complex subjects simple, but he was also passionate about engaging and entertaining audiences, inspiring us all to live a healthier, fuller life," she said in a statement.

Following medical school, British television journalist, producer, presenter, and writer Michael Mosley began working for the BBC in 1985. He presented biology and medical television shows and was a frequent guest on The One Show.

In addition, he contributed to other BBC shows, such as Trust Me, I'm a Doctor, Inside Michael Mosley, Eat Fast Live Longer, Medical Mavericks, and The Young Ones.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback