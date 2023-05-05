What happened to Michelle Rust? Search intensifies for missing Baltimore woman as foul play suspected in 2002 disappearance

On Thursday, May 4, 2022, Baltimore Police officials stated that they are still searching for Michelle Rust, a woman who went missing at the age of 22 on July 20, 2002. Since her disappearance, there has been no activity on her financial accounts or cards. Authorities suspect that foul play may be involved.

Police said that they initially believed that Michelle Rust went missing after she left home to pick up items for her son's third birthday party. However, investigators said that over the years, they could not find any witnesses who saw Michelle Rust leave. Her vehicle, a green 1998 Dodge Caravan, was discovered a short distance away. The case currently remains under police investigation.

The investigation into the disappearance of Michelle Rust

According to Baltimore Police, they primarily suspect foul play as they do not believe Michelle Rust had a reason to leave her children. Rust's mother, Gwen Lins, said that after she went missing, her family canceled the party and began searching for her.

Lins said:

"We canceled the party. We knew she was missing, and everybody was just frantically looking for her. And (her husband's) father, everybody was looking, his family and our family, and his father ended up being the one that found the van.”

Authorities noted that since Rust was not seen leaving her home, they have sent a team of forensics students from Towson University to use ground-penetrating radar in the area around the home, allowing them to search for disturbed soil. The officers are hoping that this will help them in their decades-long search for fresh evidence.

Donna Carter, a Cpl. in the Baltimore County Missing Person's Unit, said that they also plan to search other areas around Baltimore.

Carter said:

“We will be searching further locations in Baltimore County and Baltimore City relating to her disappearance. Right now, we’re not going to get into what those locations are just pending the search and any evidence, that may be out there."

When asked by reporters why the authorities are still investigating a 20-year-old case, Carter responded that cases are reviewed by new teams of detectives. This allows the police departments to cover their bases.

Carter said:

"As with any cold case we have, we make sure, especially as new detectives come to the unit, we review information and take new steps to try to gain leads. That's why we are out here today doing ground-penetrating radar to try to find any new information relating to her disappearance."

According to WBALTV, the only suspects officers have ruled out in the investigation are Rust's parents.

