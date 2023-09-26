What happened to Nancy Sampson of Greer, South Carolina? 61-year old hiker dies in wake of Blue Ridge Parkway waterfall tragedy 

Nancy Sampson, a 61-year-old hiker from Greer, South Carolina, plunged to her death along the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina during the weekend. Sampson, who was sightseeing at the park at about 12.15 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, fell 150 feet off a steep cliff at Glassmine Falls Overlook.

Authorities, who responded to the incident, found the 61-year-old's remains after she succumbed to her injuries during the fall. According to the National Park Service, Glassmine Falls Overlook is a waterfall located along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Authorities suspect the victim was trying to get a good look at the waterfall when she accidentally fell to her death.

Nancy Sampson of Greer, South Carolina was a retired human resources director

In a news release on Saturday, National Park Services announced that a 61-year-old hiker was found dead down a cliff at Glassmine Falls Overlook at milepost 361 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The hiker, identified as Nancy Sampson, a retired human resources director who worked part-time at an Ingles market in Greer, was reportedly sightseeing when she plunged about 150 feet to her death from the cliff. Authorities said that rescuers who received a report of a fallen female were able to locate Sampson's body about 150 feet below the cliff. They said:

"NPS Law Enforcement Rangers arrived on the scene and confirmed the female, Nancy Sampson, 61 years old, of Greer, South Carolina, had succumbed to injuries from her fall."

They added:

"Rescuers were able to locate Sampson approximately 150 feet below the overlook. Her body was recovered by first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, with assistance from Mt. Mitchell State Park Rangers and a Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina volunteer.”

While the circumstances surrounding the fall are unclear, authorities said that Nancy Sampson was probably trying to get a good view of Glassmine Falls when she tumbled down the cliff. The description of the falls said:

“Seeing the waterfall requires a bit of luck … as this ephemeral fall only flows after periods of rain. During drier weather, it will slow to a trickle or even dry up completely.”

In a statement to the Guardian, the victim’s devastated husband mourned the loss of his spouse, who was described as a fiercely kind and beloved person.

“She was eagerly waiting for me to retire,” Robert Sampson said in text messages to the Guardian. “She had a huge heart and a glowing smile that everyone loved. “My heart is broken – I will miss her smile and kind heart.”

In a similar incident, San Diego State graduate Hayden Klemenok, who was on an annual hiking trip with eight college friends at Upper Chilnualna Falls, was found dead after being swept away by the strong currents.

As previously reported, Hayden Klemenok was on an annual hiking trip with eight friends on July 2 at Upper Chilnualna Falls, when the hiker was swiftly pulled away by the strong currents.

Following a days-long search, on July 14, Hayden Klemenok's body was found and authorities believe he likely died of drowning.