What happened to Olivia Beltran? GoFundMe raises more than $31,000 in wake of Facebook livestream murder tragedy 

California-native Tonantzyn Oris Beltran has been arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing her mother, Olivia Beltran Pacheco, during a Facebook Live. The former remains in jail without bail. A fundraiser was created to raise money for the latter's funeral.

According to CBS News, Olivia Beltran was stabbed on Monday, 8 January. Shortly after 5 p.m., San Rafael police responded to Cresta Way after they were alerted about a fight and stabbing in the apartment complex. Upon arrival, they found the 55-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds. Tonantzyn Oris Beltran was seen holding a knife in her hand, standing next to her mother on the balcony, and subsequently charged with murder.

According to SFTST, Tonantzyn Beltran had taken to social media to post videos of her mother hours before the latter was stabbed. In one of the videos, Olivia Beltran tells her daughter to “calm down and stay grounded.” She also added,

“If you are concerned for the Palestinian [people], you gotta just rest, and you gotta pray for them.”

At one point, Tonantzyn reportedly eerily tells her mother, “I promise you will sleep tonight… indefinitely.”

Olivia Beltran was taken to the hospital following the alleged stabbing. However, she succumbed to her injuries. The video of her alleged stabbing, which was streamed on Facebook Live, has been taken down by Meta as well.

GoFundMe raises over $31,000 after Olivia Beltran passes away

Sandra Beltran created a GoFundMe fundraising campaign titled "In loving memory of Olivia Beltran." Sandra did not share any details about the alleged murder. Speaking about Olivia, she said,

“She was a beautiful, strong & proud indigenous woman with the kindest heart, a healing & brave spirit & the most gentle, loving soul. She was never afraid to speak up for the injustice of others, she gave her time & energy to creating a welcoming & safe space for the community. The light & guidance she brought to this world can never be taken away. As her family, we are heartbroken & devastated to have to say goodbye. She was a friend, a sister, a tía & above all a mother to two beautiful daughters.”

Sandra Beltran revealed that the funds would go into providing Olivia with the funeral she deserves. She also said the money would go to Olivia’s daughter, Tonatiuh, who “has a long & difficult road to navigate.”

At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had amassed $31,474. The GoFundMe page aims to raise $50,000. Johnny Nguyen made the highest donation of $1000.

Many took to the GoFundMe page to share their condolences with Olivia's family and loved ones. A few messages read:

Netizens flood the internet with loving messages as Olivia Beltran passes away (Image via GoFundMe)

What charges is Tonantzyn Oris Beltran facing?

According to a San Rafael Police Department press release, 28-year-old Tonantzyn Oris Beltran was arrested and charged with murder. Law enforcement also revealed that she was not “readily responsive to officers’ commands and directions” during her arrest.

According to SFTST, Tonantzyn had recently been arrested and faced other charges. However, the circumstances surrounding the same remained unclear when writing this article.

Law enforcement is still investigating the murder and is collecting background history to determine what was Tonantzyn’s motive for allegedly stabbing her mother.