What happened to Phonesia Machado Fore? Suspect identified as beloved South Carolina paramedic found dead

On Friday, March 15, 2024, Phonesia Machado Fore, a missing paramedic, was found dead in South Carolina. According to law enforcement officers, an autopsy is yet to be conducted to determine further information about the tragic death of Fore. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace has described her death to be "senseless."

Police have further identified a person of interest in connection to this tragic incident. 32-year-old Jaremy Smith faces multiple charges, including murder in connection to the death of another officer. According to the police, Smith is not a new name in law enforcement and already has a lengthy criminal history.

On Friday, March 15, 2024, a tragic incident happened after a South Carolina first responder was found dead. She was allegedly last seen on Tuesday and then reported missing a day before authorities discovered her remains. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace issued a statement, according to which:

"Mrs. Fore was one of us, a fellow first responder. Her death is senseless. Our community has suffered a tremendous loss. My team and I will not stop until we bring the person or persons responsible for her death to justice."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to cover the victim's funeral costs. The fundraiser further talks about the alleged course of events that reportedly happened. Out of the targeted amount of $5,000, the fundraiser has already raised more than $2,000. The post read:

"Phonesia was a seasoned paramedic, having been a part of the Florence County EMS and dedicated her life in the service of others."

It added:

"She loved her family and her community fiercely, and was known throughout the area as being a force to be reckoned with, but in the best way."

According to the fundraiser post, the investigation into Phonesia Machado Fore's disappearance and suspicious death is an active one.

Police arrested Smith on Sunday

Law enforcement officers have identified a close link between Fore's death and the death of a New Mexico officer. This eerie connection led officers to the identification of a person of interest in Fore's death.

According to the police, Phonesia Machado Fore's vehicle was discovered on the scene where the New Mexico officer, 35-year-old Justin Hare was found dead on Friday. New Mexico State Police confirmed that they have identified a suspect in Hare's death, who is 32-year-old Jaremy Smith.

Smith has been charged with armed robbery, first-degree murder, unauthorized taking of a motor vehicle, and felon in possession of a firearm. Since the missing paramedic's car was found in the same area, police consider Smith the person of interest in her case.

New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler said:

"Jaremy Smith, we are coming for you. I implore you to turn yourself in and surrender peacefully."

Police located the suspect and took him into custody on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Several arrest warrants were issued to arrest the suspect, who is also a person of interest in the Phonesia Machado Fore disappearance and suspicious death case.