What happened to Quinton Simon? Search continues as 20-month-old goes missing from Georgia home

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, police said that the search for 20-month-old Quinton Simon was still ongoing, four days after he was reported missing. The Chatham County Police Department confirmed that the FBI was assisting in the search.

In a tweet, Chatham County PD said:

"Finding Quinton Simon is our highest priority, and the intensity of our work is as strong as it has been since the day of his disappearance."

While there is no requirement for volunteers, people are encouraged to be on the lookout for the missing infant.

Chatham County Police Department @ChathamCountyPD We have a new number for tips regarding Quinton Simon. Please call us at 912-667-3134. This goes directly to a detective. If you get the voicemail, please leave a message. This number is only for tips regarding information that might help us find Quinton. We have a new number for tips regarding Quinton Simon. Please call us at 912-667-3134. This goes directly to a detective. If you get the voicemail, please leave a message. This number is only for tips regarding information that might help us find Quinton. https://t.co/PmCnVoVSll

According to police, Quinton Simon was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia. He was reported missing on Wednesday, October 5. Four days of extensive searches have not been fruitful as police are yet to come across any signs of the missing child.

The FBI-assisted search included K-9 teams, drones, helicopters with heat-seeking technology, police on horseback, and dive teams. On Sunday, Chatham County police stated that they would be re-canvassing a few specific areas in their ongoing search for Quinton Simon.

Chatham County Police Department @ChathamCountyPD Today we will be re-canvassing some specific areas in our search for Quinton Simon. We are not in need of volunteers, but want to keep you informed about our efforts to find this little boy. The FBI continues to provide assistance and support, as they have since day one. Today we will be re-canvassing some specific areas in our search for Quinton Simon. We are not in need of volunteers, but want to keep you informed about our efforts to find this little boy. The FBI continues to provide assistance and support, as they have since day one. https://t.co/f8XTPYE3bR

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley hopes for a happy conclusion to the search with Simon being found alive.

Quinton Simon was last seen at his home by his mother's boyfriend

On October 5, the Chatham County Police Department made a public announcement regarding a 20-month-old missing child. In the following days, police, along with the FBI and local volunteers, searched for little Quinton Simon, but to no avail.

They have not ruled out the possibility of an abduction.

Chatham County Police Department @ChathamCountyPD MISSING CHILD



20-month-old male missing from his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter since 6 a.m. this morning. Reported missing at 9 a.m. Wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants. Call 9-1-1 with info MISSING CHILD20-month-old male missing from his home in the 500 block of Buckhalter since 6 a.m. this morning. Reported missing at 9 a.m. Wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants. Call 9-1-1 with info https://t.co/xmZQES7yzO

Quinton Simon was last seen at his home in Savannah, Georgia, by his mother's boyfriend at around 6 am, according to Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. He further stated that Simon's mother woke up later in the day and reported her infant missing at around 9:39 am on Wednesday. The child's biological father, whose name has been withheld, was not present in the house.

Initial investigations included interviews with family members and anyone close to Quinton and an electronic search of the phones of those people.

Police believe that there is a low chance of foul play. Referring to Simon's mother and her boyfriend, Hadley said:

"At this point they’re victims. They’re dealing with the loss of a child."

There does not seem to be a case of custody dispute either. Since there is no evidence of abduction, an Amber alert has not been issued yet, though police have extensively searched the area around the house where the toddler could have wandered off to.

Chatham County Police Department @ChathamCountyPD “We’re going to hold out hope that he’s still alive, and that we can find him and bring him home safe to his parents,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters today. “But, we’ll continue to look at all angles and exhaust all investigative avenues.” “We’re going to hold out hope that he’s still alive, and that we can find him and bring him home safe to his parents,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley told reporters today. “But, we’ll continue to look at all angles and exhaust all investigative avenues.” https://t.co/9oVjBPwFjL

Diana McCarta, who was Quinton Simon's babysitter for the past ten months, told ABC Savannah affiliate WJCL:

"It's been horrible. I keep seeing picturing his face. I can't sleep at night because I see his face smiling at me the last day I'd seen him."

Quinton's grandparents, Thomas and Billie Jo Howell, said that they were desperate for answers. Referring to their daughter and Quinton's 22-year-old mother, they told ABC7 Chicago:

"She hasn't always done the right thing. Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn't. I don't know what to think right now. I don't know what to believe, because I don't think anybody ever believes this is going to happen to them. I don't know if I can trust her or I don't. I just know I'm hurting and I want this baby home. He's my baby."

Millie @MillieMoo1212

Neighbors, grandparents, and babysitters property has been searched.

Babysitter stated mom texted her canceling at 5:29am. 6am was when last seen.

Cellphone records pulled and search warrants executed today with help from FBI. #QuintonSimon | Grandparents speak out.Neighbors, grandparents, and babysitters property has been searched.Babysitter stated mom texted her canceling at 5:29am. 6am was when last seen.Cellphone records pulled and search warrants executed today with help from FBI. #QuintonSimon | Grandparents speak out.➡️ Neighbors, grandparents, and babysitters property has been searched. ➡️ Babysitter stated mom texted her canceling at 5:29am. 6am was when last seen. ➡️Cellphone records pulled and search warrants executed today with help from FBI. https://t.co/dOf9y1XH13

Quinton Simon was last spotted wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to get in touch with the police.

